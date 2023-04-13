Explore More: 5 events not to miss this weekend

The New West.

Friday, April 14, and Saturday, April 15, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Steamboat Art Museum, 807 Lincoln Ave., Steamboat Springs

The New West: The Rise of Contemporary Indigenous and Western Art, ends Saturday, April 15. Steamboat Art Museum’s winter exhibition breaks new ground and brings a different type of Western art to the region. The New West chronicles the beginnings of this sub-genre in the 1960s and highlights the artists of today who are moving it forward. Guest curated by Seth Hopkins, executive director of the Booth Western Art Museum, Cartersville, Georgia, the exhibition will feature fresh takes on indigenous and Western subjects, created by a diverse cross-section of over 25 artists. See full list of events at SteamboatArtMuseum.org.

Funky Fridays for Kids.

Friday, April 14, 3-4 p.m.

Yampa Library, 116 Main St., Yampa

Funky Fridays at the Yampa library — lego building, puzzles, riddles, funny stories, snacks and a book club for elementary aged children.

Mother’s Day Card Making.

Friday, April 14, 3-5 p.m.

Steamboat Art Museum, 807 Lincoln Ave., Steamboat Springs

Artist Joanne Orce will lead this fun workshop creating Mother’s Day cards and flower inspired artworks. Learn to work with gouache paint, Posca pens, pastels and colored pencils. Supplies will be provided and available for sale. All ages and levels welcome. To reserve your spot, call the Steamboat Art Museum Store at 970-870-1755, or feel free to drop in between 3 and 5 p.m.

Missoula Children’s Theatre presents Aladdin.

Saturday, April 15, 3-4:15 p.m. and 5:30-6:45 p.m.

Soroco Middle School Auditorium, 305 Grant Ave., Oak Creek

Join Aladdin as he ventures into a swirling sandstorm of Arabian Tales from Ali Baba to Scheherazade to Sinbad the Sailor when the Missoula Children’s Theatre and a cast of Soroco students perform.

This original musical adaptation of “Aladdin” is part of the Missoula Children’s Theatre’s unique international touring project and is presented locally by South Routt Library Friends.

Flower Craft and Poetry Contest.

Monday, April 17, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Hayden Public Library, 201 E. Jefferson Ave., Hayden

Stop by the library and pick up supplies to make a flower craft and spring poem creation. Enter your designs at the Hayden Library and be entered into a contest to win a beautiful handmade crocheted blanket donated by Susan Magaw. All ages are welcome to submit an entry. Prizes will be awarded on May Day.