Explore More: 5 events around Routt County this weekend

Explore a mix of events happening this weekend in Routt County.





Naturalists tour

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Fish Creek Falls, 34165 Fish Creek Falls Road

Visit one of Steamboat Springs’ most popular attractions, take a daily tour, explore wildlife skulls and pelts, and talk to naturalists on the trail at Fish Creek Falls, part of Routt National Forest. Drop-ins to this family-friendly event are allowed.





Beauty Slap

7 to 8:15 p.m. Saturday

The Strings Outdoor Stage, 900 Strings Road

The thunderously funky screams of a traditional brass quartet meet the heaviest grooves modern dance music has to offer. The mission is to make you move as Beauty Slap performs live.





Tenth Mountain Division and GoodFolk

9 p.m. Saturday

Old Town Pub, 600 Lincoln Ave.

They are classified bluegrass, but Tenth Mountain Division is straight rock ‘n’ roll, with a mandolin and special guest GoodFolk.





Frida Kahlo’s Garden

Depot Art Center, 1001 13th St.

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Explore Frida Kahlo’s Garden. This educational and interactive exhibit explores Kahlo’s life, home and loves. The event is ideal for all ages and is presented by the National Endowment of the Humanities and Opera Steamboat.





Throwdown July 4th Celebration

10 p.m. to 1 a.m. Sunday

Schmiggity’s Live Music & Dance Bar, 821 Lincoln Ave.

Throwdown is one of Steamboat’s best classic rock bands with songs spanning across four decades. Spend the holiday evening dancing away to classic rock and new rock favorites.