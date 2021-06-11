Explore More: 5 events around Routt County this weekend
Explore a mix of in-person and virtual events happening this weekend in Routt County.
Paul Geppert Solo Acoustic
5 to 8 p.m. Saturday
Rex’s American Grill, 3190 S. Lincoln Ave.
Paul Geppert, a solo acoustic performer, will play originals and covers from Bob Dylan to Willie Nelson.
Avian Adaptations
7 to 8 p.m. Friday
Stagecoach State Park, 25500 Routt County Road 14, Oak Creek
Learn about various bird species in and around the park, including specific adaptations that assist in their survival. The program will focus on birds of prey — bald eagles, owls and pelicans. It will conclude with a short walk to try to identify some of these amazing birds.
Saturday Social Dance
7 to 9 p.m. Saturday
Goodhart’s Dancin’, 1955 Bridge Lane, No. 1900
An introductory lesson and dance party featuring a variety of music. From Latin to Argentine tango and ballroom, Goodhart’s Dancin’ mixes up the music to keep the fun going.
DJ MVTTV
10 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday
Schmiggity’s Live Music & Dance Bar, 821 Lincoln Ave.
DJ MVTTV, also known as Matthew Henslin, is back with bass heavy beats and dance music. The evening will feature special guest DJ MTK from Montauk kicking off the night.
Artists on Film: Fred Rogers
Ends 11:59 p.m. June 16
Virtual, SteamboatLibrary.org/events/fredrogers
Bud Werner Memorial Library presents the Emmy-nominated documentary “Mister Rogers: It’s You I Like,” a retrospective of “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood” that pays tribute to the beloved Fred Rogers. Stream the 58-minute film for free with a library card.
