 Explore More: 5 events around Routt County this weekend | SteamboatToday.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Explore More: 5 events around Routt County this weekend

Explore Steamboat Explore-steamboat |

Steamboat Pilot & Today staff report
  

Explore a mix of in-person and virtual events happening this weekend in Routt County.

 


Paul Geppert Solo Acoustic

5 to 8 p.m. Saturday

Rex’s American Grill, 3190 S. Lincoln Ave.

Paul Geppert, a solo acoustic performer, will play originals and covers from Bob Dylan to Willie Nelson.

 


Avian Adaptations

7 to 8 p.m. Friday

Stagecoach State Park, 25500 Routt County Road 14, Oak Creek

Learn about various bird species in and around the park, including specific adaptations that assist in their survival. The program will focus on birds of prey — bald eagles, owls and pelicans. It will conclude with a short walk to try to identify some of these amazing birds.

 


Saturday Social Dance

7 to 9 p.m. Saturday

Goodhart’s Dancin’, 1955 Bridge Lane, No. 1900

An introductory lesson and dance party featuring a variety of music. From Latin to Argentine tango and ballroom, Goodhart’s Dancin’ mixes up the music to keep the fun going.

 


DJ MVTTV

10 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday

Schmiggity’s Live Music & Dance Bar, 821 Lincoln Ave.

DJ MVTTV, also known as Matthew Henslin, is back with bass heavy beats and dance music. The evening will feature special guest DJ MTK from Montauk kicking off the night.

 


Artists on Film: Fred Rogers

Ends 11:59 p.m. June 16

Virtual, SteamboatLibrary.org/events/fredrogers

Bud Werner Memorial Library presents the Emmy-nominated documentary “Mister Rogers: It’s You I Like,” a retrospective of “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood” that pays tribute to the beloved Fred Rogers. Stream the 58-minute film for free with a library card.

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.

 
Entertainment
See more