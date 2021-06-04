Explore More: 5 events around Routt County this weekend
Explore a mix of in-person and virtual events happening this weekend in Routt County.
Huck Finn Day
9:30 a.m. Saturday
Dry Creek Park, 513 S. Poplar St., Hayden
A free day of fishing. Colorado Parks and Wildlife will be available to help anyone with poles, bait and fishing basics. Dress up as Huck Finn or Becky Thatcher and win a prize for biggest fish and more.
Milner Mall Flip
5 p.m. Friday
Steamboat Creates, 1001 13th St.
Steamboat Springs teams go head-to-head to see who can make the most money transforming unexpected diamonds in the rough into high-dollar gems. Purchase a one-of-a-kind treasure or just drive the prices up while enjoying free wine, appetizers and live music by Steamboat Folk. Each team was given $25 and two hours to purchase items at Milner Mall. Then they were given one week to transform and have one evening to sell their refurbished items. The team that makes the most profit wins a free pontoon boat rental from Steamboat Springs Boat Rentals at Stagecoach Marina.
Bud Watch Party: Wolf Education Series
Ends 11:59 p.m. June 15
Virtual, steamboatlibrary.org/events/wolfed1
Bud Werner Memorial Library presents Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s series of education sessions dedicated to the gray wolf reintroduction program, which was passed by Colorado voters in 2020.
Rabbi Weekend
10:30 a.m. Sunday
Heart of Steamboat, 736 Oak St.
Rabbi Scott Segal leads an exploration of some of the most influential Jews throughout history.
National Trails Day Volunteer Work on NPR
8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday
Howelsen Hill, Howelsen Parkway
Lend a hand to the NPR rebuild project in celebration of National Trails Day. Volunteer space is limited, and those interested will need to sign up in advance at forms.gle/dGiKcZbKzvNHev1t6.
