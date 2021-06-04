 Explore More: 5 events around Routt County this weekend | SteamboatToday.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Explore More: 5 events around Routt County this weekend

Explore Steamboat Explore-steamboat |

Steamboat Pilot & Today staff report
  

Explore a mix of in-person and virtual events happening this weekend in Routt County.


Huck Finn Day

9:30 a.m. Saturday

Dry Creek Park, 513 S. Poplar St., Hayden

A free day of fishing. Colorado Parks and Wildlife will be available to help anyone with poles, bait and fishing basics. Dress up as Huck Finn or Becky Thatcher and win a prize for biggest fish and more.

 


Milner Mall Flip

5 p.m. Friday

Steamboat Creates, 1001 13th St.

Steamboat Springs teams go head-to-head to see who can make the most money transforming unexpected diamonds in the rough into high-dollar gems. Purchase a one-of-a-kind treasure or just drive the prices up while enjoying free wine, appetizers and live music by Steamboat Folk. Each team was given $25 and two hours to purchase items at Milner Mall. Then they were given one week to transform and have one evening to sell their refurbished items. The team that makes the most profit wins a free pontoon boat rental from Steamboat Springs Boat Rentals at Stagecoach Marina.

 


Bud Watch Party: Wolf Education Series

Ends 11:59 p.m. June 15

Virtual, steamboatlibrary.org/events/wolfed1

Bud Werner Memorial Library presents Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s series of education sessions dedicated to the gray wolf reintroduction program, which was passed by Colorado voters in 2020.

 


Rabbi Weekend

10:30 a.m. Sunday

Heart of Steamboat, 736 Oak St.

Rabbi Scott Segal leads an exploration of some of the most influential Jews throughout history.

 


National Trails Day Volunteer Work on NPR

8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday

Howelsen Hill, Howelsen Parkway

Lend a hand to the NPR rebuild project in celebration of National Trails Day. Volunteer space is limited, and those interested will need to sign up in advance at forms.gle/dGiKcZbKzvNHev1t6.

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.

 
Entertainment
See more