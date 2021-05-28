Explore More: 5 events around Routt County this weekend

A still from “The Donut King.”



Screening of ‘The Donut King’

Ends 11:59 p.m. June 5

Virtual, SteamboatLibrary.org/events/donutking

Bud Werner Memorial Library presents a community screening of “The Donut King,” a film about a Cambodian refugee who escaped genocide and overcame poverty to build a life for himself and hundreds of other immigrant families by baking America’s favorite pastry. “The Donut King” is Ted Ngoy’s rags-to-riches story of a refugee escaping Cambodia, arriving in America in 1975 and building an unlikely multimillion-dollar empire baking America’s favorite pastry, the donut. Ngoy sponsored hundreds of visas for incoming refugees and helped them get on their feet by teaching them the ways of the donut business. By 1979, he was living the American Dream — but a great rise often comes with a great fall. “The Donut King” is a tale of hard knocks, redemption, wealth, survival, risk — and donuts.





Botanic Park Guided Walking Tour

10 to 11:30 a.m. Friday and Sunday

Yampa River Botanic Park, 1000 Pamela Lane

Bask in the outdoors and enjoy a guided walking tour of the Yampa River Botanic Park led by board members and volunteers. Learn about the history of the Steamboat Springs park and the plants that thrive in the Yampa Valley. Participants are limited to 10 per tour, and registration is required.





Ekphrasis 2021: A Visual Writing Event

Runs through July 1

Virtual, SteamboatArtMuseum.org

A picture is worth 1,000 words, and that rings true for the Steamboat Art Museum’s ekphrasis event. The museum invites writers of all ages to join the fourth annual ekphrastic writing event, where the written word is used to comment on a piece of visual art. Visit SteamboatArtMuseum.org for info, entry forms and a preview of paintings in the exhibition.





Cal Cramer Project

7:30 p.m. Friday

The Press, 1009 Lincoln Ave.

Cal Cramer Project is set to kick off the weekend with a rare Steamboat show. The trio will perform classic rock favorites and blues-inspired rock hits with an energy to get everyone moving.





2021 Bike Swap

10 a.m. to noon Saturday

Howelsen Hill, 1000 Howelsen Parkway

Get ready for the summer season with a new bike at the annual Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club Bike Swap. Drop-off for those selling is 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Shopping to the general public opens at 10 a.m.