Explore More: 4 local events to check out this weekend
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Check out these local events happening this weekend.
Yampa River Clean Up
9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Aug. 8, 245 Howelsen Parkway, Steamboat Springs
Join Friends of the Yampa and the city of Steamboat Springs to help clean up the Yampa River in and around Steamboat Springs. Visit friendsoftheyampa.com/yampa-river-cleanup for more information.
2020 Routt County Fair Poultry Show
11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, Virtual
The 2020 Routt County 4-H/FFA livestock shows have gone virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year’s shows are able to be seen via livestream on the Routt County Fair’s website. The poultry show begins at 11 a.m. Visit stockshowauctions.com for sale information.
Main Street Steamboat Farmers Market
9 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Saturday to mid-September, between Fifth and Eighth streets on Yampa Street
The Main Street Steamboat Farmers Market features fresh fruit and vegetables each week, as well as local meat, cheese and baked goods. The market focuses on food and offers a wide variety of local and cottage industry products.
Virtual Brownbag Storytelling Series
Friday, Aug. 7, virtual
The Tread of Pioneers Museum presents the Virtual Brown Bag Storytelling Series for summer 2020. Hear the real history from the locals who lived it. This week, local photographer John Lanterman describes his artwork and inspiration. Visit treadofpioneers.org for more information.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User