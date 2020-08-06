Explore More: 4 local events to check out this weekend

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Check out these local events happening this weekend.

People enjoy a day on the Yampa River.

Derek Maiolo

Yampa River Clean Up

9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Aug. 8, 245 Howelsen Parkway, Steamboat Springs

Join Friends of the Yampa and the city of Steamboat Springs to help clean up the Yampa River in and around Steamboat Springs. Visit friendsoftheyampa.com/yampa-river-cleanup for more information.

Traven Cox, of Phippsburg, gives his Rhode Island red chicken, Nya, a hug during the 4-H/FFA Poultry Show at the 2018 Routt County Fair in Hayden.

John F. Russell

2020 Routt County Fair Poultry Show

11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, Virtual

The 2020 Routt County 4-H/FFA livestock shows have gone virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year’s shows are able to be seen via livestream on the Routt County Fair’s website. The poultry show begins at 11 a.m. Visit stockshowauctions.com for sale information.

Phil Gordon wears an eye-catching face covering at the Main Street Steamboat Springs Farmers Market on Saturday while selling kombucha from his business, Breck Booch, based in Breckenridge.

Derek Maiolo

Main Street Steamboat Farmers Market

9 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Saturday to mid-September, between Fifth and Eighth streets on Yampa Street

The Main Street Steamboat Farmers Market features fresh fruit and vegetables each week, as well as local meat, cheese and baked goods. The market focuses on food and offers a wide variety of local and cottage industry products.

Tread of Pioneers Museum in Steamboat Springs.

Courtesy

Virtual Brownbag Storytelling Series

Friday, Aug. 7, virtual

The Tread of Pioneers Museum presents the Virtual Brown Bag Storytelling Series for summer 2020. Hear the real history from the locals who lived it. This week, local photographer John Lanterman describes his artwork and inspiration. Visit treadofpioneers.org for more information.