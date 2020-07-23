Explore More: 4 local events to check out this weekend

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Check out these local events for the weekend.

The Mesa Schoolhouse just outside of Steamboat Springs.

John F. Russell

Tour the Mesa Schoolhouse

2 to 4 p.m. Friday, July 24, 33985 U.S. Highway 40, Steamboat Springs

Step back in time with a tour of the historic Mesa Schoolhouse. Experience student and teacher life at the turn-of-the-century in this one-room schoolhouse. Learn about historic toys and recess games, Routt County school history and more. Free fun for the whole family. Social distancing and face masks will be required, and group size will be limited. For more information, visit treadofpioneers.org.

Tread of Pioneers Museum in Steamboat Springs.

Courtesy

Virtual Brownbag Storytelling Series

Friday, July 24, on Facebook and YouTube

Hear the real history from the locals who lived it. Every Friday at noon, through the end of August, enjoy a highlight of the past 20 years of talks and lectures from this popular oral history series on Facebook and YouTube. This weekend, Maxine Turner relates what life was like in “Trull, Colorado — A Town Gone Extinct.” Visit treadofpioneers.org for more information.

At the Steamboat Farmers Market in downtown Steamboat Springs.

Bryce Martin

Main Street Steamboat Farmers Market

9 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Saturday to mid-September, between Fifth and Eighth streets on Yampa Street

The Main Street Steamboat Farmers Market features fresh fruit and vegetables each week, as well as local meat, cheese and baked goods. The market focuses on food and offers a wide variety of local and cottage industry products. You can pick up fresh bread and pies, local beef, bison, pork and lamb as well as jams, syrups and honey.

The wildflowers were in full bloom in an open area in the Steamboat Springs Cemetery.

John F. Russell

Naturalist Walk: Wildflower Wanders

9 to 11 a.m., Mondays through Aug. 31, locations vary

Yampatika’s Wildflower Wanders are free, guided, easy hikes where hikers will stop often to examine flowers. Locations and times vary throughout the summer based on the best destinations to view wildflowers. Visit yampatika.org for more information.