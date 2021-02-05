Explore More: 4 events this weekend in Routt County

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Explore a mix of in-person and virtual events happening this weekend in Routt County.





World Pro Ski Tour

Noon to 8 p.m. Saturday and 3:30 to 7 p.m. Monday

Virtual, wintercarnivalsteamboat.com

The World Pro Ski Tour, a nationwide tour of events featuring the popular dual format of alpine ski racing, is coming to Howelsen Hill Ski Area. In a side-by-side race format, viewers will be able to consume one of the most exciting alpine ski racing of the season. While there will be no spectators, the event will be live streamed allowing people to enjoy the event safely in their homes. Watch online at wintercarnivalsteamboat.com.





Watch from home: Winter Carnival fireworks

Starting around 8 p.m. Saturday

Virtual, wintercarnivalsteamboat.com

Fireworks will light up the sky on Saturday night, and spectators can watch the display from home or lodging property, as no gathering at Howelsen Hill will be permitted. Watch online at wintercarnivalsteamboat.com





Indie Lens Pop-Up: “9to5: The Story of a Movement”

Ends 11:59 p.m. Feb. 12

Virtual, steamboatlibrary.org/events/9to5

Before the hit song or film, 9to5 was an inspiring movement for equality that encapsulated the spirit of both the women’s and labor movements of the 1970s. When Dolly Parton sang “9 to 5,” she was doing more than just shining a light on the fate of American working women. Parton was singing the true story of a movement that started with 9to5, a group of Boston secretaries in the early ’70s. Their goals were simple — better pay, more advancement opportunities and an end to sexual harassment — but their unconventional approach attracted the press and shamed their bosses into change. Featuring interviews with 9to5’s founders, as well as actor and activist Jane Fonda, “9to5: The Story of a Movement” is the previously untold story of the fight that inspired a hit and changed the American workplace.





Socially Distant Community Snow Drawings

Ends Feb. 28

Anywhere in the Yampa Valley

The community is invited to share its snow drawings in the era of COVID-19 to keep the tradition alive. Create designs anywhere in the Yampa Valley’s snowy landscape by using snowshoes then take a photo and email to stories@steamboatlibrary.org by midnight Feb. 28. When submitting photos, include the name of the artists, where the drawings were created and the date. Those photos will be featured as part of the 2021 snow drawing collage to be published digitally in early March.