Explore More: 4 events this weekend in Routt County
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Explore a mix of in-person and virtual events happening this weekend in Routt County.
Taste of History
Noon to 1 p.m. Friday
Virtual, treadofpioneers.org
Karen Massey, Tamra Monahan, Krista Monger, Todd Hagenbaugh, Jackie Grimaldi and Linda Long will teach people about Routt County pies and coffee during this event, hosted by Tread of Pioneers Museum. The community is invited to savor the history and family traditions that are held in family recipes and cooking methods. To participate, tune in to the museum’s Facebook page or YouTube Channel the last Friday of each month for a virtual Taste of History. Visit treadofpioneers.org for more information.
Socially Distant Community Snow Drawings
Ends Feb. 28
Anywhere in the Yampa Valley
The community is invited to share its snow drawings in the era of COVID-19 to keep the tradition alive. Create designs anywhere in the Yampa Valley’s snowy landscape by using snowshoes then take a photo and email to stories@steamboatlibrary.org by midnight Feb. 28. When submitting photos, include the name of the artists, where the drawings were created and the date. Those photos will be featured as part of the 2021 snow drawing collage to be published digitally in early March.
Classics from Bud: ’Sherlock Jr.’
Ends 11:59 p.m. Feb. 3
Virtual, steamboatlibrary.org/events/sherlockjr
Bud Werner Memorial Library presents Buster Keaton’s acclaimed 1924 film, “Sherlock Jr.” In 2000, the film was ranked No. 62 by the American Film Institute on the list of funniest films of all time. The American silent comedy film is directed by and stars Buster Keaton and written by Clyde Bruckman, Jean Havez and Joseph A. Mitchell. Kathryn McGuire, Joe Keaton and Ward Crane are also featured in the film. Stream the 46-minute film on Kanopy for free with a library card.
Iconic Steamboat Walking Tour
Noon to 1:30 p.m. Saturday
Depot Art Center, 1001 13th St.
Enjoy a free, guided tour of Steamboat’s most iconic, historic and cultural sites. The tour includes the historic train depot and new art studio caboose, mineral springs, cultural sites, hidden surprises and art murals.
