Explore More: 4 events this weekend in Routt County

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Explore a mix of in-person and virtual events happening this weekend in Routt County.





Foreign Film Series/Películas en Español: ‘Neruda’

Available until 11:59 a.m. Jan. 27

Virtual, steamboatlibrary.org/events/neruda

Bud Werner Memorial Library continues its foreign film series with a focus on Spanish-language film. “Neruda,” directed by award-winning filmmaker Pablo Larrain, takes place in Chile and follows Pablo Neruda, a poet and political figure, as he avoids police. The film screens in Spanish with English subtitles and is for those 18 and older. Stream the 108-minute film on Kanopy for free with a library card.





Iconic Steamboat Walking Tour

Noon to 1:30 p.m. Saturday

Depot Art Center, 1001 13th St.

Enjoy a free, guided tour of Steamboat’s most iconic, historic and cultural sites. The tour includes the historic train depot and new art studio caboose, mineral springs, cultural sites, hidden surprises and art murals.





7th Annual Ski4PD

9 a.m. Saturday

Haymaker Nordic Center, 34855 E. U.S. Highway 40

A ski event to raise awareness and crucial funding for those living with Parkinson’s and their care partners in the Yampa Valley. All proceeds will benefit the Yampa Valley Parkinson’s Support Network, which provides free daily exercise classes for people with Parkinson’s disease. The special event includes a virtual prize drawing. Due to COVID-19 pandemic-related safety concerns this year’s event will be spread over nine days to allow for safe social distancing. Register for a spot at parkinsonrockies.org/ski4pd.





Socially Distant Community Snow Drawings

Ends Feb. 28

Anywhere in the Yampa Valley

The community is invited to share its snow drawings in the era of COVID-19 to keep the tradition alive. Create designs anywhere in the Yampa Valley’s snowy landscape by using snowshoes then take a photo and email to stories@steamboatlibrary.org by midnight Feb. 28. When submitting photos, include the name of the artists, where the drawings were created and the date. Those photos will be featured as part of the 2021 snow drawing collage to be published digitally in early March.