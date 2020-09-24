Explore More: 4 events in Routt County to enjoy
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Spend the weekend indulging in food, drinks and music around Routt County.
Restaurant Week begins
Daily from Sept. 25 to Oct. 4
Various locations
During Steamboat’s Restaurant Week, the best restaurants in town will be offering select menus and specials for breakfast, lunch and dinner. This annual culinary celebration is the perfect opportunity for food lovers to sample some of Steamboat’s finest local offerings. Reservations are recommended.
Downtown Chili Challenge
11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday
Seventh and Yampa streets
This local chili challenge is a Steamboat Springs tradition. Restaurants and citizens alike have been battling for the distinction of having the best chili in town for decades. The panel of expert judges will conduct blind tastings to determine the best of each category, but the real competition is for the People’s Choice Award. Attendees can purchase a tasting kit for $10 and cast their vote for their favorite.
Constant Change: The Chief Theater’s 21st Living Room Session
7 to 9 p.m. Friday
Visit chieftheater.com
Constant Change, formerly known as Loose Change, has been a Routt County favorite musical group since 1991 with a classic rock and country sound. The show is sold out, but people can tune in live on The Chief’s website.
Ukes on the Green
2 to 3 p.m. Sunday
Yampa River Botanic Park, 1000 Pamela Lane
Play the ukulele with the Steamboat Uke Jammers Club. All levels are welcome for ages 12 and older.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User