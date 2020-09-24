Explore More: 4 events in Routt County to enjoy

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Spend the weekend indulging in food, drinks and music around Routt County.

Restaurant Week begins

Daily from Sept. 25 to Oct. 4

Various locations

During Steamboat’s Restaurant Week, the best restaurants in town will be offering select menus and specials for breakfast, lunch and dinner. This annual culinary celebration is the perfect opportunity for food lovers to sample some of Steamboat’s finest local offerings. Reservations are recommended.

Downtown Chili Challenge

11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday

Seventh and Yampa streets

This local chili challenge is a Steamboat Springs tradition. Restaurants and citizens alike have been battling for the distinction of having the best chili in town for decades. The panel of expert judges will conduct blind tastings to determine the best of each category, but the real competition is for the People’s Choice Award. Attendees can purchase a tasting kit for $10 and cast their vote for their favorite.

Constant Change: The Chief Theater’s 21st Living Room Session

7 to 9 p.m. Friday

Visit chieftheater.com

Constant Change, formerly known as Loose Change, has been a Routt County favorite musical group since 1991 with a classic rock and country sound. The show is sold out, but people can tune in live on The Chief’s website.

Ukes on the Green

2 to 3 p.m. Sunday

Yampa River Botanic Park, 1000 Pamela Lane

Play the ukulele with the Steamboat Uke Jammers Club. All levels are welcome for ages 12 and older.