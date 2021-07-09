Explore More: 10 events around Routt County this weekend
Explore a mix of events happening this weekend in Routt County.
Iconic Steamboat Walking Tour
9 a.m. Friday
Depot Art Center, 1001 13th St.
Join the Tread of Pioneers Museum and Steamboat Creates for a guided tour of Steamboat Springs’ most iconic historic and cultural sites in downtown Steamboat Springs.
Stories in the Garden
10:30 a.m. Friday
Yampa River Botanic Park, 1289 Lincoln Ave.
A storyteller from Bud Werner Memorial Library will read garden-themed stories, followed by hands-on activities at the Yampa River Botanic Park’s children’s area. Great for kids up to age 7 with their parents or caregivers.
Better Half
5 p.m. Friday
McKnight’s Irish Pub, 685 Marketplace Plaza
Better Half, made up of Chris and Deanna, will be performing folk, rock, country, old favorites and original music.
Schmiggitys Summer Stand-Up Series
7 p.m. Friday and Saturday
Schmiggity’s Live Music & Dance Bar, 821 Lincoln Ave.
Steamboat Comedy and Schmiggity’s Live Music & Dance Bar are excited to host the Schmiggity’s Summer Stand-Up Series featuring comedian Brent Gill.
Guided Night Hike
9 p.m. Friday
Pearl Lake State Park, 61105 Routt County Road 129
Join an interpreter to learn about nocturnal animal calls while hiking Pearl Lake Connection Trail. Bring a flashlight and meet at the Pearl Lake boat ramp.
Pockets of Paradise Garden Tour
9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday
Various locations throughout the Yampa Valley
A self-guided tour of six gardens from the South Valley to Steamboat and Colorado Mountain College, including a Yampa River ranch garden with ponds; a dramatic terraced landscape; a secluded rural property with beekeeping; a geodesic greenhouse and aquaponics system; friendly goats; water features; views galore; and more to delight and inspire. Find more info at StringsMusicFestival.com.
Live Music
5 p.m. Saturday
Rex’s American Bar & Grill, 3190 S. Lincoln Ave.
Musicians will perform rustic rock, broken bluegrass and country casualties.
The Runaway Grooms
10 p.m. Saturday
Schmiggity’s Live Music & Dance Bar, 821 Lincoln Ave.
Born from the rich culture of the Colorado mountains, The Runaway Grooms are advancing the musical sounds of the High Country into a diverse blend of Americana tones derived from Southern rock influence.
Agricultural Talks
7 a.m. Sunday
More and Arnold barns, Barn Village and Angel’s View Way
Join the Tread of Pioneers Museum at the historic More and Arnold barns for agricultural history talks. Fifth-generation native Krista Monger will share the history of these two magnificent barns and firsthand accounts of our local agricultural heritage.
Music by the River
2 p.m. Sunday
Taco Cabo, 729 Yampa St.
A unique blend of styles and genres with Kevin Callahan on guitar, Maritza Soto on violin, Dave Mansbridge on steel guitar and Carlos Acosta on percussion.
Support Local Journalism
