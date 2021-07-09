Explore More: 10 events around Routt County this weekend

Explore a mix of events happening this weekend in Routt County.





Iconic Steamboat Walking Tour

9 a.m. Friday

Depot Art Center, 1001 13th St.

Join the Tread of Pioneers Museum and Steamboat Creates for a guided tour of Steamboat Springs’ most iconic historic and cultural sites in downtown Steamboat Springs.





Stories in the Garden

10:30 a.m. Friday

Yampa River Botanic Park, 1289 Lincoln Ave.

A storyteller from Bud Werner Memorial Library will read garden-themed stories, followed by hands-on activities at the Yampa River Botanic Park’s children’s area. Great for kids up to age 7 with their parents or caregivers.





Better Half

5 p.m. Friday

McKnight’s Irish Pub, 685 Marketplace Plaza

Better Half, made up of Chris and Deanna, will be performing folk, rock, country, old favorites and original music.





Schmiggitys Summer Stand-Up Series

7 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Schmiggity’s Live Music & Dance Bar, 821 Lincoln Ave.

Steamboat Comedy and Schmiggity’s Live Music & Dance Bar are excited to host the Schmiggity’s Summer Stand-Up Series featuring comedian Brent Gill.





Guided Night Hike

9 p.m. Friday

Pearl Lake State Park, 61105 Routt County Road 129

Join an interpreter to learn about nocturnal animal calls while hiking Pearl Lake Connection Trail. Bring a flashlight and meet at the Pearl Lake boat ramp.





Pockets of Paradise Garden Tour

9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday

Various locations throughout the Yampa Valley

A self-guided tour of six gardens from the South Valley to Steamboat and Colorado Mountain College, including a Yampa River ranch garden with ponds; a dramatic terraced landscape; a secluded rural property with beekeeping; a geodesic greenhouse and aquaponics system; friendly goats; water features; views galore; and more to delight and inspire. Find more info at StringsMusicFestival.com .





Live Music

5 p.m. Saturday

Rex’s American Bar & Grill, 3190 S. Lincoln Ave.

Musicians will perform rustic rock, broken bluegrass and country casualties.





The Runaway Grooms

10 p.m. Saturday

Schmiggity’s Live Music & Dance Bar, 821 Lincoln Ave.

Born from the rich culture of the Colorado mountains, The Runaway Grooms are advancing the musical sounds of the High Country into a diverse blend of Americana tones derived from Southern rock influence.





Agricultural Talks

7 a.m. Sunday

More and Arnold barns, Barn Village and Angel’s View Way

Join the Tread of Pioneers Museum at the historic More and Arnold barns for agricultural history talks. Fifth-generation native Krista Monger will share the history of these two magnificent barns and firsthand accounts of our local agricultural heritage.





Music by the River

2 p.m. Sunday

Taco Cabo, 729 Yampa St.

A unique blend of styles and genres with Kevin Callahan on guitar, Maritza Soto on violin, Dave Mansbridge on steel guitar and Carlos Acosta on percussion.