Explore More: 10 events around Routt County this weekend
Explore a mix of events happening this weekend in Routt County.
The Geppert Family Band
5 p.m. Friday
Rex’s American Bar and Grill, 3190 S. Lincoln Ave.
The Geppert Family Band, also known as Paul and Jake Geppert, perform live with special guest Craig Thornhill on the patio.
Birds of Prey
6 p.m. Friday
Stagecoach State Park, 25500 Routt County Road 14, Oak Creek
Join Stagecoach State Park Ranger Tabitha to learn all about bald eagles, hawks, owls and vultures.
Young Bloods Collective Meetup
6 p.m. Friday
Little Toots Park, 55 12th St.
All local creative people are invited to join a casual meetup and talk about how Young Bloods Collective can collaborate with local creatives to become a stronger creative and intersectional community.
Football & Fire
6 p.m. Friday
Soroco High School, 305 Grant Ave., Oak Creek
The Soroco High School Football team will face off against the Yampa and Oak Creek fire departments in a game of flag football.
Afroman
7 p.m. Friday
Snow Bowl, 2090 Snow Bowl Plaza
Afroman, an American rapper, singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, will perform live on Snow Bowl’s stage.
Tres Womack and Joe Teichman
8 p.m. Friday
The Press, 1009 Lincoln Ave.
These two guys from Austin are said to create great music, both solo and together.
Art Adventures
10 a.m. Saturday
Yampa Library, 116 Main St., Yampa
Local artist Suzy Pattillo will lead families in creating an adventurous drawing in this family-oriented program. All supplies will be provided for free at the event.
Classical Finale: Dvořák & Brahms
7 p.m. Saturday
Strings Music Pavilion, 950 Strings Road
Strings’ season closes out with an all-star festival string ensemble. Dvořák’s Serenade No. 1 is a blast of good humor, dance rhythms and lyrical charm. It is paired with one of the most sublime works for string sextet from any time period, Brahms’ Op. 18.
Dancing Under the Stars
7:30 p.m. Saturday
Steamboat Lake State Park, 61105 Routt County Road 129, Clark
Goodhart’s Dancin’ will provide a free lesson for the first 30 to 45 minutes, with the rest of the night spent dancing.
Emerald Mountain Epic
7 a.m. Sunday
Emerald Mountain, 645 Howelsen Parkway
The Emerald Mountain Epic, now a Colorado classic, aims to provide a challenging backcountry race experience showcasing some of Steamboat Springs’ finest singletrack. Beginning at the Howelsen Hill Ski Area in the heart of Steamboat Springs, the course takes an extended tour deep into the beautiful backcountry of Routt County before returning to the finish area.
JR Adams & John Miller
6 p.m. Sunday
Aurum Food & Wine, 811 Yampa St.
The dynamic duo from Yer State Birds will captivate audiences with their incredible harmonies and musical talent.
