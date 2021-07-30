Explore More: 10 events around Routt County this weekend

Explore a mix of events happening this weekend in Routt County.





Wildflower Photography with a Naturalist

9 a.m. Friday

Rabbit Ears Pass, 925 Weiss Drive

Photographers of all skill levels, from camera phones to DSLR users, are invited to learn tips from a professional when it comes to shooting the plentiful wildflowers now in bloom in the Yampa Valley. Chris Becea of Morning Light Photography will lead a gentle hike on Rabbit Ears Pass and provide hands-on photography learning. A reservation is required at Yampatika.org .





Brown Bag Summer Storytelling Series

Noon to 1 p.m. Friday

Virtual, YouTube — Tread of Pioneers Museum

Hear the real history from the locals who lived it. In this installment, Adeline Utterback Mann, the daughter of the early pioneering local family, will reflect on “Life as an Utterback,” which was originally presented July 7, 2006, by the Tread of Pioneers Museum.





Furry Friends

3 p.m. Friday

Stagecoach State Park Marina Deck, Routt County Road 14 in Oak Creek

Join Stagecoach State Park Ranger Lance in a family-friendly event to learn about the various species of wildlife found in Colorado. Participants will be able to see — and possibly even touch — the different kinds of furs of each animal.





Local auditions for “Romeo and Juliet”

4 p.m. Friday

Bud Werner Memorial Library, 1289 Lincoln Ave.

Local actors are invited to participate in a round of auditions for Piknik Theatre’s upcoming local production of William Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet” on the east lawn of the library. Auditions are for people age 16 and older. Additional details and important dates are available at PiknikTheatre.org .





Public reception for “Four Directions, Common Paths”

5 to 7 p.m. Friday

Steamboat Art Museum, 807 Lincoln Ave.

Steamboat Art Museum will welcome famed plein air artists Skip Whitcomb, Ralph Oberg, Dan Young and Matt Smith for a special public event to meet the creators of the “Four Directions, Common Paths” exhibit currently on display at the local museum. Special guests Tim Newton, Seth Hopkins and Sue Simpson Gallagher will join the reception.





Rick St. Pierre Jazz Trio

6 p.m. Friday

Three Peaks Grill, 2165 Pine Grove Road

Rick St. Pierre, Willie Samuelson and Ron Wheeler reunite to play live jazz for all to enjoy along with cocktails or dinner.

Monument of Ludwig van Beethoven in Vienna from 1870 with white background



Beethoven Turns 251 Concert

7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Strings Music Festival Pavilion, 900 Strings Road

An all-Beethoven program honors his legacy in Western classical music. Amid the madness of 2020, the world’s most brilliant — and mad — composer would have celebrated his 250th birthday. If there was ever a time to hear Ludwig van Beethoven’s work, it’s certainly now at the beginning of the second quarter-millennium of his genius. Tickets are on sale at StringsMusicFestival.com .





“Skiers Best Friends: Avalanche Working Dogs of Colorado” author signing

11 a.m. Saturday

Off the Beaten Path, 68 Ninth St.

Photographer and author Scott Brockmeier will be signing copies of his book, “Skiers’ Best Friends: Avalanche Working Dogs of Colorado,” which reveals the beauty of Colorado mountain resorts and the joy and dedication of the dogs and their handlers. Stop by to purchase a signed copy and meet the author.





Animal Olympics

3 p.m. Saturday

Steamboat Lake State Park, 61105 Routt County Road 129 in Clark

As the 2020 Olympic Games continue in Tokyo, local youth will compete like their favorite “wild” Olympians at Steamboat Lake State Park. This family-friendly event tests their ability to leap like a frog and sprint like a coyote with a series of mini-games.





Rowdy Shadehouse

10 p.m. Saturday

Schmiggity’s Live Music & Dance Bar, 821 Lincoln Ave.

Denver-based funk rock band Rowdy Shadehouse will perform a high-energy live dance extravaganza.