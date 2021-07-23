Explore More: 10 events around Routt County this weekend

Explore a mix of events happening this weekend in Routt County.





Bud Watch Party: Wolf Education Series, Part 3

Ends 11:59 p.m. Monday

Virtual, SteamboatLibrary.org/events/wolfed3

Bud Werner Memorial Library presents “Wolf-Livestock Damage Minimization and Compensation,” the third part of Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s series of educational sessions dedicated to wolf reintroduction, a controversial measure that state voters in approved in 2020.





Guided Walking Tours

10 to 11:30 a.m. Friday

Yampa River Botanic Park, 1000 Pamela Lane

The public is invited to enjoy a guided walking tour of Steamboat’s Yampa River Botanic Park led by board members and volunteers. Participants will learn about the history of the park and the plants that thrive in the Yampa Valley.





Preschool Story Time

10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Friday

Hayden Public Library, 201 E. Jefferson Ave., Hayden

Hayden Public Library puts on Preschool Story Time every Friday for local children. Programs are based off the summer reading theme of “Tails and Tales.” Participants will enjoy books, songs, fingerplays and crafts.





Child Advocacy Center Family-Friendly Concert

2 to 6 p.m. Friday

Little Toots Park, 55 12th St.

The newly established Brighter World Child Advocacy Center in Steamboat Springs will celebrate its grand opening with a family-friendly outdoor concert, featuring musician Hunter Stone. In addition to the live music, there will be glitter tattoos, a small beer garden for the adults and more.





The Broad Band

4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday

Hahns Peak Cafe, 61070 Routt County Road 129, Hahns Peak Village

Take a load off during happy hour while listening to live music from The Broad Band. The group will perform top soft rock covers from the 1960s to today.





40 Oz to Freedom (Sublime Tribute)

7 to 10 p.m. Friday

Snow Bowl Steamboat, 2090 Snow Bowl Plaza

40 Oz to Freedom is the nation’s premiere Sublime tribute band. Their high energy shows take their audiences on a journey through Sublime’s hits, incredible medleys and many other surprises.





Spring Creek Memorial Run

8 a.m. Saturday

Spring Creek Trailhead

The Spring Creek Memorial Run takes place on Steamboat’s Spring Creek Trail with wildflowers and Aspen trees next to the bubbling creek. The 9-mile race is run on a scenic loop of primitive trail, two track, single track and a brief period of Forest Service road. There is a 2,500-foot elevation gain in the first 4 miles. The alternate 5K race is an out-and-back on the rolling two track and single track along the trail.





Float-ella with Kathleen Fitzsimmons and John Jump

4 to 5 p.m. Saturday

Steamboat Lake State Park, 61105 Routt County Road 129, Clark

Steamboat Lake State Park will feature a floating concert, featuring musicians Kathleen Fitzsimmons and John Jump. They will float through Placer Cove, beyond Sunrise Vista Campground, the marina and Dutch Hill Ccampground. The public is invited to listen from the shoreline or from the water.





Coca-Cola Movies on the Mountain

7:40 p.m. Saturday

Steamboat Resort, 2305 Mount Werner Circle

The recent live-action meets animation comedy “Tom & Jerry” will be shown for audiences at no cost on the Torian Plum Lawn at the base of Steamboat Resort. The public is invited to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets and stretch out under the stars.





Ed and Co. featuring Middle Fork Union

8:30 p.m. Saturday

Old Town Pub & Restaurant, 600 Lincoln Ave.

Eric Delaney brings the mighty band comprised of Matt Holliday (One Time), Andy Irvine (Johnny O. Band) and Cody Wales (Magic Beans) to rock ‘n’ roll in Steamboat. There will be an opening local act featuring Middle Fork Union beginning at 8:30 p.m.