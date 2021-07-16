Explore More: 10 events around Routt County this weekend

Explore a mix of events happening this weekend in Routt County.





Fish Creek Falls Tour

9:45 to 11 a.m. Friday and Saturday

34165 Fish Creek Falls Road, Routt National Forest

Experience one of the greatest attractions in Steamboat Springs. Follow this short, easy tour in the area led by a Yampatika naturalist. The tour meets at the upper parking lot at the top of the Overlook Trail. Look for the “Naturalist on Site” sign.





Stories in the Garden

10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Friday

Yampa River Botanic Park, 1000 Pamela Lane

At this event in Steamboat’s pristine Yampa River Botanic Park, a storyteller from Bud Werner Memorial Library will read garden-themed stories, followed by hands-on activities at the botanic park’s children’s area. This event is great for children up to age 7 with their parents or caregivers.





Listening Parties

7 p.m. Friday

Strings Festival Park, 950 Strings Road

You don’t have to have a ticket to enjoy the music from the Strings Music Festival. Hear the sounds of Strings’ live classical concerts fill the evening air from the Strings Patio Bar.





Big Something

7 to 10 p.m. Friday

Snow Bowl Steamboat, 2090 Snow Bowl Plaza

Fusing elements of rock, pop, funk and improvisation, Big Something takes listeners on a journey through a myriad of musical styles. The group has quickly become one of the most exciting bands to emerge from the Southeast. Huge rhythms paired with soaring guitars, electronic wind instrument, synths, horns and alluring vocal hooks rise to the top of their infectious collection of songs.





MVTTV ft. DJ Whoski

10 p.m. Friday

Schmiggity’s Live Music & Dance Bar, 821 Lincoln Ave

All are invited to enjoy the heavy beats and thick bass of MVTTV along with some of Steamboat’s favorite local DJs, Dra-La and Whoski.





Yampa Headwaters Fishing Fundraiser and Poker Run

Ends 10 p.m. July 31

Yampa River Headwaters

The Yampa Headwaters Fishing Fundraiser and Poker Run is back for its second year with a few changes. Due to low season flows, the event has been moved up earlier so everyone can participate. Enjoy the mountains and the headwaters in the Yampa Basin, catch some feisty high elevation fish, do it with friends, collect poker cards and win some amazing prizes.





Bees: Painting arts and crafts

10 a.m. Saturday

Stagecoach State Park, 25500 Routt County Road 14

Join a Stagecoach State Park ranger to learn some interesting things about bees, what their purpose is and do some fun arts and crafts. To participate in this event, meet at the Keystone Campground.





Bud Watch Party: Wolf Education Series, Part 3

Ends at 11:59 p.m. July 26

Virtual, steamboatlibrary.org/events/wolfed3

Bud Werner Memorial Library presents “Wolf-Livestock Damage Minimization and Compensation,” part of Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s series of education sessions dedicated to wolf reintroduction.





Jon Fog

6 to 8 p.m. Sunday

Aurum Food & Wine, 811 Yampa St.

Jon Fog will be performing live. Having spent most of his life in Wyoming, Fog plays mostly Western-themed Americana, with originals and classics mixed in with the truly obscure.





Music by the River

2 p.m. Sunday

Taco Cabo, 729 Yampa St.

Take in a unique live performance that is a blend of genres from Django to Pink Floyd with Kevin Callahan on guitar, Maritza Soto on violin and bass, Dave Mansbridge on steel guitar and Carlos Acosta on percussion.