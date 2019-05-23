Elevation Dance Studio in Steamboat presents 9th spring recital

Dancer Jayden Stone performs a hip-hop number for Elevation Dance Studio’s spring recital, “Remixes and Covers,” which take place this week in the Steamboat Springs High School auditorium. Thursday’s opening performance and Saturday’s matinee are sold out; however, tickets still remain for the 6 p.m. performances on Friday and Saturday.

John F. Russell

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Elevation Dance Studio dancers have been learning and rehearsing all year long. This weekend, they’ll lace up their ballet shoes, jazz taps and Converse tennis shoes and bring their work into the spotlight of the studio’s 9th annual spring recital.



The theme of this year’s show is “Remixes and Covers.”



“I think the music sets this apart,” said Elevation’s artistic and business director and owner Renee Fleischer. “I love the variety and how the songs are all familiar, but they’re all different versions, so there’s something for everyone to connect to.”



More than 260 dancers, age 3 to 16, are involved in Elevation’s classes.



“This is the most routines we’ve ever had in any recital, in the past nine years — 63,” Fleischer said.



In more Elevation firsts, this recital is the debut of the studio’s first-ever ballroom dance classes. Those students will perform three ballroom routines, including a “daddy-daughter dance.”

Dancers Ocean Brown, center, Scarlet Pepin, left, and Alivia Lage, right, perform a contemporary piece for the Elevation Dance Studio’s recital, “Remixes and Covers”, which will hold performances this week in the Steamboat Springs High School auditorium.

John F. Russell

Dancers also will show off their skills in ballet, hip-hop, contemporary, tumbling, modern, jazz, jazz funk, tap and pointe.



The older dancers, or Cast A, will perform in Thursday and Saturday afternoon shows; the younger dancers, making up Cast B, perform Friday and Saturday evening.



If you go What: Elevation Dance Studio’s 9th spring recital

When: 6 p.m. Thursday, May 23 (Cast A, sold out); 6 p.m. Friday, May 24 (Cast B); 1 p.m Saturday, May 25 (Cast A, sold out); 6 p.m. Saturday, May 25 (Cast B)

Where: Steamboat Springs High School, 45 Maple St.

Tickets: Purchase at elevationdancestudio.com

Dancers come to the stage having spent since last August in their respective classes.



“Seeing the kids grow from year to year is a special thing,” said Lauren Cellinger, who teaches jazz, contemporary, hip-hop and tap at Elevation. “We’re seeing huge leaps in their technique or in confidence or in seeing their personality when they’re performing.”

Dancer Mia George performs a jazz piece for Elevation Dance Studio’s recital, “Remixes and Covers.”

John F. Russell

Tickets are available at elevationdancestudio.com. As of Thursday, the Thursday show and the Saturday matinee had sold out. A bake sale will also be available during each show.



“When we do the recital, it’s the only time that they’ll be this cast,” Cellinger said. “They’ll be with a lot of the same kids next year, but not all the same kids.”

