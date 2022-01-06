Downtown gallery celebrates five years

Pine Moon Fine Art is celebrating five years with an all-member anniversary exhibit, which will open during First Friday Artwalk and hang in the gallery through the month of January.

Courtesy photo

Pines and moons will be on display Friday evening for Pine Moon Fine Art’s fifth anniversary exhibition.

The all-member show features pieces with representation of these two objects to celebrate five years. A Q&A piece with each artist will hang next to their work in order to provide a deeper connection to each one.

Pandemic permitting, the evening will also include fire jugglers, drummers, apple cider and hot cocoa, as well as their usual First Friday selection of hors d’oeuvres and wine.

Local artist Susie Jackson has been with the gallery since the beginning. She said that celebrating five years is an accomplishment for this group of women. Currently, there are 14 local artists who own, manage and show their work at the gallery.

“When you take on an endeavor like opening a gallery, you’ve got to have a lot of discipline, and you’ve got to produce,” she said. “It’s amazing to watch, and it’s amazing to do.”

Many of the founding members had previously been with Circle 7 Fine Art; when that gallery shut its doors, they were on the lookout for a new space. When one became available, Pine Moon Fine Art was formed, and throughout the past five years, members have come and gone.

If you go What: Pine Moon Fine Art Anniversary Exhibition When: 5-8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7; will hang in gallery through January Where: Pine Moon Fine Art, 117 Ninth St.

“Everyone has different expertise to throw into the pot and that balances the whole business,” Jackson said. “Fresh blood, new insights, new eyes, new ages — it’s always good to keep things fresh.”

Since its inception, the gallery has received a mention in The New York Times, has built a strong online presence, including a website shop, and has the accolade of receiving the Best of the Boat: Best Art Gallery award for the past four years.

Gallerist Amy Minotto said there are several reasons for this.

“It’s a unique gallery in the fact that the artists are also owners of the gallery. Everyone has different media techniques and styles. People may stop into the gallery with one artists’ style in mind but be exposed to new work they had not have been aware of,” she explained. “It’s amazing to me how although their work is different, they show the work incredibly well together. This anniversary exhibit is a perfect example; their work looks stunning together.”

Featured work in this exhibition includes paintings in oil, watercolor and acrylic, sculpture, photography, pencil drawing, paper, glass and even jewelry.

“Blue Pine Sunrise“ by Jennifer Baker is one of the pieces featured in Pine Moon Fine Art’s fifth anniversary exhibition.

Courtesy photo

Jennifer Baker, a glass artist and another founding member of the gallery, said that one thing that stands out to her is the incredible camaraderie within the group.

“We have been extremely fortunate with the new artists we’ve added in over the last couple of years,” Baker said. “Their artwork truly adds to the gallery experience, and they are just really amazing on both a professional and personal level.”

For this exhibition, Baker presents a piece titled, “Blue Pine Sunrise.” It was created using a kiln formed glass method, in which she layers and builds different size glass pieces that get heated in a glass kiln to 1,500 degrees. They are then slowly cooler, re-layered and re-fired multiple times.

“It was a coincidence that my piece contained pine trees, but the pine trees are such a huge part of our landscape — they are everywhere,” she said. “It seems fitting that with celebrating five years at Pine Moon the artwork of our artists reflects our name and celebrates the beauty of our home.”

Community challenge In brainstorming ways to get people involved online, members Joanne Orce, Jill Bergman and Paulina Johnson created a challenge for the community and beyond. Anyone is invited to create their own interpretations of pine trees, the moon or both in any medium of their choosing. Creations should be posted to their Instagram account with the hashtag #PineMoonChallenge and @pinemoonfineart should be tagged. Art must be posted by noon Jan. 28, and the artwork with the most likes will be the winner and will receive $100, as well as recognition on the gallery’s website, Instagram account and February newsletter. Winners will be announced Jan. 31.

Steamboat Springs First Friday Artwalk Every First Friday of the month offers a free self-guided tour of local art galleries, museums and alternative venues in downtown Steamboat. These businesses remain open the First Friday Artwalk from 5-8 p.m. Refreshments are served. For more info, SteamboatCreates.org . • Jace Romick Gallery, 837 Lincoln Ave. • Off the Beaten Path Bookstore, 68 9th St. • Pine Moon Fine Art Gallery, 117 9th St. • Riverwalk Collective, 1001 13th St. • Rumor Design & Redesign, 912 Lincoln Ave • Solarflare Glassworks & Design, 635 Lincoln Ave. Ste M • Standard Gallery + Wine Bar, 907 Lincoln Ave. • Steamboat Art Museum, 807 Lincoln Ave. • Steamboat Creates – Member Shows, 1001 13th St. • Steamboat Hatter, 111 11th St. Unit 104 • Taspen’s Organics, 703 Lincoln Ave. Unit B-104 • Tread of Pioneers Museum, 800 Oak St. • W Gallery, 115 9th St. • West Side Creatives: Westside Creatives is a group of Copper Ridge area artists and businesses that employ creatives as a part of their process. • Wildhorse Gallery, 802 Lincoln Ave. • Zanobia Shalks Studio/Gallery, 424 Lincoln Ave.

Sophie Dingle is a contributing writer for the Steamboat Pilot & Today. She can be reached through the editor.