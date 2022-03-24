Depot exhibit ‘Transparency’ gives insight into watercolors

Leslie Lovejoy's “Dusky Aspens” is one of the pieces included in the “Transparency” exhibit at the Depot Art Center in April.

Courtesy image

Watercolors painted by several local artists will grace the walls of the Depot Art Center this April.

The exhibit, “Transparency,” is a nod to the transparent nature of watercolors. Beyond the theme, it has served to bring a group of watercolorists together to display their work.

The exhibit will explore the transparent aspect of watercolor painting and will offer the chance to see the world through many different hues and layers. The artists have all worked with local teacher Mary Levingston, whose paintings will be showcased at the Depot as well.

“Watercolor is a transparent medium, so when you put it down on paper in a transparent manner, the paper shines through so the colors kind of have a glow,” Levingston explained. “Then you can add layers of paint and get different effects. You can layer over details and still not lose the detail.”

“Dancing Child in Rain” was painted by local teacher and artist Mary Levingston, whose work will be showcased in the “Transparency” exhibit at the Depot Art Center.

Courtesy photo

Artist Leslie Lovejoy, who will have several paintings hanging in the show said that she and the other artists all met in Levingston’s classes throughout the years.

“It’s such a great gathering of artists and during COVID it was great to get out and meet with friends and paint. Even if we’re not in a class together, we still paint together in small groups often.”

The exhibit’s opening night — Friday, April 1 — will feature a watercolor demo by Lovejoy, live music from Brad Kindred and a tribute to the artists’ friend and fellow artist Chris McGrorty.

A regular in the watercolor classes, McGrorty passed away earlier this year from Lewy body dementia.

The tribute offers a chance to look at his portfolio and follow his journey with the disease through his art. The portfolio will only be available to view April 1 and 70% of proceeds from his art will be donated to the local Parkinson’s support group.

In the later years of his life, McGrorty and Lovejoy became close friends, sharing the same love of art and painting.

“It meant the world to him,” said his wife, Charlotte Cannon. “During that time, he had a sense of purpose and a sense of forgetting that he had this horrible dementia. He went on painting right up until two months before he died; it provided him the solace and it was something that he was good at when toward the end, he was bad at everything else — except painting.”

The artist’s paintings — which vary in subject matter — will hang in the Depot Art Center for the month of April.

“Our group is very local,” said Lovejoy. “This exhibit is really about showcasing local artists and it’s great for us to have a place to show our work. I hope that people come to see what we, as local artists, can do and how we’ve grown with our art.”

IF YOU GO What: April exhibit, Transparency, at the Depot Art Center When: 5-8 p.m. Friday, April 1 at First Friday Artwalk Where: Depot Art Center

Sophie Dingle is a contributing writer for the Steamboat Pilot & Today. She can be reached through the editor.