Kids through the after school program at the Steamboat Tennis and Pickleball Center have been decorating pickleballs. Returned pickleballs will be sold to benefit the new pickleball center. (Submitted by Ursula Hermacinski)



STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The beauty of pickelballs is they’re highly decoratable — that is, very easy to decorate. The light, hard plastic, porous balls are perfect for art projects and particularly, ornaments.

Court Sports 4 Life created a fundraiser, Deck the Halls with Pickleballs, which encourages local children to pick up pickleballs and art supplies from the Steamboat Tennis and Pickleball Center and create their own ornaments. Due to its recent closure, the center can’t give out any more ornament kits, but Walmart sells pickleballs and has aisles of art supplies if anyone else chooses to participate.

Completed ornaments can be dropped off when the center reopens presumably in December. They will be hung and sold, with funds benefiting the Pickleball Center project. Fundraising for the proposed building is in full swing.

Assistant Business Development Director Marcy Pummill has seen dozens of completed ornaments so far and has been delighted by the creativity of kids.

“I’ve seen lots of critters,” she said. “Where they’ve got little feet and big eyes, kind of like Furbees. There’s a lot of starbursts and presents and some reindeer.”

The hard plastic surface of a pickleball is almost meant to have googly eyes glued to it, and the holes are practically made for pipe cleaners to weave in and out of. As a bonus, the balls are light enough to be strung up on a Christmas tree without weighing down the branches.

“The kids are having fun with it,” said Pummill. “It’s all creative and very free form.”

