Country, folk band Cowboy Junkies to play Strings this weekend

The Cowboy Junkies, a Toronto-based band founded in 1985, will be performing at the Strings Music Pavilion Friday, July 15, 2022.

After touring for several decades, the Cowboy Junkies haven’t lost their roots: keep it simple and focus on the music.

The Toronto-based folk, rock and country band, famous for songs like “Misguided Angel” and their cover of “Sweet Jane,” will be playing at 7 p.m. Friday, July 15, at the Strings Music Pavilion.

Margo Timmins, lead vocalist for the group, explained that over the years the band has developed immense musical ability, and more confidence in their music and lyrics.

“As you get older, you sort of throw away all the stuff that doesn’t matter, like, what you’re wearing, or what your hair looks like,” she said.

Cowboy Junkies formed in 1985. Timmins’ brothers, Michael and Peter Timmins, as well as Alan Anton, had been in punk groups and other bands previously, but wanted to try something different, Margo Timmins explained.

“My brother Mike always knew I had a melodic voice, because when we were kids, I was singing background to Neil Young and all that or whoever was playing on the turntable,” she said.

After a jam session back in Toronto, he eventually asked Margo Timmins to join their new group, looking for a different sound after their harsh punk vocals.

“Mike started to hear, ‘There’s something here, this combination.’ What he heard vocally was a melodic, sort of pretty voice,” Margo Timmins said. “Not a punk voice, but melody.”

Michael Timmins continues to be the songwriter for the band, and they have not stopped producing music since.

“That was the beginning,” Margo Timmins said. “We became Cowboy Junkies and did a record, and never stopped.”

Today, Margo Timmins remains the lead vocalist, Michael Timmins writes the songs and plays guitar, Peter Timmins is on drums and Alan Anton plays bass.

For the show at the Strings Pavilion on Friday, the band will perform in two acts.

“Our shows consist of two sets, and the first set is usually focused on the new material. It’s a shorter set,” she explained. “Then we take a break, and we come back and the second set is all the old (songs,) what people have come to hear.”

She added that the group produced a lot of new music throughout the pandemic, that they have enjoyed finally having the opportunity to perform for live audiences.

“​​With COVID, we put out a lot of music with nowhere to put it, because we weren’t touring.” Margo Timmins said.

She emphasized that the lyrics remain a crucial part of their work.

“It’s not a big lights show,” Margo Timmins said. “It’s really just playing, and lyrics are important to us.

“Words are important to really get into our songs,” she added. “Not necessarily what they meant to make when you wrote them, but what they mean to you.”

