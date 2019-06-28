Coca-Cola Movies on the Mountain return Saturday

Looking for a fun family activity? Head over to the Movies on the Mountain event Saturday evening.

Courtesy photo

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Coca-Cola Movies on the Mountain series is back, starting at sunset Saturday, June 29. Every Saturday evening throughout the summer, the public is invited to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets to Gondola Square to watch a movie projected onto the Steamboat Stage.

The June 29 show is “Mama Mia! Here We Go Again,” starting at 8:55 p.m. and set to run through 11 p.m. Other scheduled movies include: “Smallfoot” on July 6; “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom” on July 13; “Ralph Breaks the Internet” on July 20; “The Goonies” on Aug. 3; “Mary Poppins Returns” on Aug. 10; August 17’s is “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” on Aug. 17; “Captain Marvel” on Aug. 24; and “Dumbo” on Aug. 31.

Please leave pets at home. Snacks and drinks will be available for purchase. Admission is free.

