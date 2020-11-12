Clean and Sober Steamboat adds prime rib night to November events

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — There’s never been a shortage of activities to do while drinking. Chris Ray, a peer recovery specialist at The Health Partnership, wants to ensure there is also never a shortage of sober activities in Steamboat Springs.

Adding to its list of early winter events, Clean and Sober Steamboat is partnering with the Ore House at the Pine Grove to provide prime rib dinners every Wednesday this month. The Ore House already offers that special but is opening up a special section of the restaurant and providing a non-alcoholic drink to those who are part of Clean and Sober Steamboat.

“People in recovery have a hard time in a mountain town, and people who support people in recovery have a hard time in a mountain town finding activities to do that don’t revolve around substance use,” Ray said. “That’s why we’ve had some success, a lot of success. We’re going to see how we navigate as winter comes through.”

Typically, Clean and Sober Steamboat offers more events but have scaled back due to COVID-19. Still, the November calendar is jam packed.

The prime rib night, which includes an 8-ounce prime rib, salad, two sides, dinner rolls, cinnamon rolls and a non-alcoholic drink, is every Wednesday at the Ore House. The cost is $19.71, and reservations are required by calling 970-879-1190.

Additionally, Steamboat Strength and Conditioning hosts five workouts a week through The Phoenix in Denver. There is also a Sunday Sober Soak still scheduled for 10 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 15 at Old Town Hot Springs, and Ray hopes Friendsgiving on Nov. 26 at The Health Partnership can continue.

Clean and Sober also aims to get people outside, gathering for hikes or local day trips as often as possible. The group embarked on a winter welcome hike last week at the Sanctuary Trail in town. Ray said he’s hoping Clean and Sober can partner with Out Here Yoga in the near future.

All events are free and funded by grants from The Health Partnership. For more information on Clean and Sober, email Ray at cray@ncchealthpartnership.org or join the So-Boat Facebook group.

“We started this last October, so we really just got building on it,” Ray said. “Really, during COVID, we started gaining momentum because of the availability of outdoor stuff.”

