Car wash transforms into haunted experience for Halloween

Mountain View Car Wash on Trafalger Dr. is hosting a haunted car wash Oct. 28-30 from 5-8 p.m.

Shelby Reardon

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Mountain View Car Wash is transforming for spooky season.

Ahead of Halloween, the business will turn its tunnel into a haunted experience, dubbed Mountain Boo Car Wash.

As cars drive through and get cleaned, people in scary costumes with props will pop out and frighten the people inside the car. There will also be fog and strobe lights. Perhaps the most thrilling and terrifying part of the experience is attendees have nowhere to run when they are startled, since they are stuck in their car.

imengine.editorial.prod_.sci_.navigacloud.com-2

“There’s a lot of car washes all over the U.S. that have done this in the past,” said Travis Gainsley. “We thought about it and thought about it. We had some people in the community that were like, ‘You need to do this, especially with their not being a stroll this year.’ So, we wondered what could we do to help out and have fun in the community?”

The car wash will resemble a haunted house from 5 to 8 p.m. Oct. 28 to 30 and proceeds will benefit the Steamboat Stampede Youth Hockey, the Steamboat Soccer Club and the Chief Theater.

“They’ll have some of their club members down there, the student athletes to help out and be in character,” said Gainsley.

Mountain Boo Car Wash costs $20, with half that going to the beneficiaries. For members of the unlimited wash club, the cost in $10.

To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.