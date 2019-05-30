Music and wellness festival Campout for the Cause begins Friday, May 31 in Buena Vista.

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The organizers of WinterWonderGrass, the February bluegrass and beer festival that’s taken place in Steamboat Springs for its past three years, will host a sister festival in Buena Vista starting Friday.

Campout for the Cause is a festival focused on music, health and human connections. The event is family-friendly and camping is offered for the three-day event.

The festival features music on a Main Stage and Soapbox, with jam sessions at the Firepit.

“A lot of the same bands who’ve played in Steamboat’s WinterWonderGrass festivals are playing at Campout,” Bonfire Entertainment’s Ariel Rosemberg said.

Billy Strings, The California Honeydrops, Trout Steak Revival, the Winter WonderWomen, Pixie & the PartyGrass Boys, Bonfire Dub, Tierro with Bridget Law, We Dream Dawn and Steamboat’s own Buffalo Commons will be playing at the festival and they’ve all graced the stages of Steamboat WonderGrasses past.

While Campout has offered wellness and yoga workshops in its previous years, it ramps up athletic options this year by adding “Funs and Guns,” a sweat-inducing class taught by a Denver fitness instructor. River surfing workshops, Stand Up Paddleboard yoga and aerial yoga also will be available.

The festival also offers workshops such as “Family Percussion Circle,” “Songwriters in the Round,” “Eating with a Purpose,” “Slacklining for Everyone,” “Plastic Solutions” and “Resilience in the Face of Adversity and Invisible Illness.”

There will be festival-associated late night shows offered in Buena Vista, but on festival grounds, the party stops at 10 p.m. with quiet hours.

Campout for the Cause 2019 takes place in Cottonwood Meadows in Buena Vista.

“There’s an element of respect that everyone (at Campout) has,” Rosemberg said. “It’s conducive to parents and kids having a great time.”

Programming for children is offered in the Kids Zone from noon to 8 p.m. daily.

During the weekend, an organization will make its official debut as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit at the festival. Emmy’s Friends Foundation was started by Michael Welle after his five-month-old daughter Emmy was diagnosed with rhabdomyosarcoma. Emmy is now nearly 3 1/2 and is healthy and happy.

Welle, who’s worked with Bonfire Entertainment for years, and his family founded the organization aiming to provide young patients and their families facing life-threatening illnesses with organic foods and nutritional guidance.

The group that would become Emmy’s Friends has been Campout’s cause for the past two years, with festival profits supporting the organization.

The 2019 festival marks Campout’s 11th year. Learn more about the festival at CampoutForTheCause.org.

