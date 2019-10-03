BREAKING: Here’s the lineup for WinterWonderGrass 2020

Greensky Bluegrass played Main Stage in March 2018 at WinterWonderGrass in Steamboat Springs.

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The WinterWonderGrass Music and Brew Festival will be boogying back into Steamboat Springs from Feb. 21 to 23, 2020, for its eighth year — its fourth in Steamboat — of celebrating bluegrass, brews, mountains, nonprofits, sustainability and community. Today, the festival announces the much-anticipated lineup (cue multi-colored spotlights and drumroll, please).

Headlining the festival are Michigan-based, five-piece band Greensky Bluegrass, International Bluegrass Music Association 2019 New Artist of the Year and Guitar Player of the Year Billy Strings and Nashville Americana-country singer-songwriter Margo Price.

Also playing across the festival’s stages will be Keller & the Keels, Della Mae, The Travelin’ McCourys, Nikki Lane, Molly Tuttle, Horseshoes & Hand Grenades, Bluegrass Generals (Chris Pandolfi and Andy Hall, of The Infamous Stringdusters), ALO, Lindsay Lou, the WinterWonderWomen, Pickin’ on the Dead, Che Apalache, Cris Jacobs, Twisted Pine, Jon Stickley Trio, Meadow Mountain, Jay Roemer Band, Buffalo Commons and Bowregard. Special guests Andy Thorn, Jennifer Hartswick, Bridget Law, Pappy Biondo and Will Mosheim will also be in attendance.

“It is our sincere desire you’ll find new lifetime favorites on this lineup, have the chance to be reunited with old loves and step out of your comfort zone with open arms to new experiences,” said festival founder Scotty Stoughton in a news release.

Tickets now on sale Purchase tickets at winterwondergrass.com.

In addition to the three-day event within the festival grounds, other WinterWonderGrass events include a mountaintop dinner with Keller Williams at the top of the gondola and the Grass After Dark series.

WinterWonderGrass will be celebrating its 2020 lineup Oct. 3 from the Great American Beer Festival in Denver, complemented by music from several WinterWonderGrass musicians, with dual shows at Denver’s Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom and Cervantes Otherside.

The events are part of Caravan to WonderGrass, the series of pop-up events kicking off the WinterWonderGrass season.

Next week, the caravan rolls into Steamboat for a free, family-friendly evening of live music, the Skull Creek Greek food truck and festival prizes and merchandise from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11. The event will take place at the Depot Art Center and is hosted by WinterWonderGrass and Steamboat Creates.

If you go What: Caravan to WonderGrass — Steamboat Springs

When: 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11

Where: Depot Art Center, 1001 13th St.

Cost: Free

More information about the mountaintop dinner, Grass After Dark shows, beer partners and lodging/lift ticket bundle packages will be released in upcoming weeks.

In addition to the Colorado festival in February, WinterWonderGrass also hosts a California edition in March and a Vermont edition in April.

