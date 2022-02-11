Book fair brings a little romance to town this weekend





Looking for some added romance this month? Look no further than Standard Western Art + Drink as they pair up once again with Off the Beaten Path to host Beauty and the Books, the second iteration of their popular book fair.

“We’re really excited about our second iteration of this event,” said Hallie Priday, marketing manager at Off the Beaten Path. “The community really supported our first book fair with Standard, and we know they’ll love this event even more.”

The book fair will see a handful of romantic titles for sale, including “Wuthering Heights,” “Come As You Are,” “The Princess Bride,” “Attached” and “Heart Talk.”

“We tried to bring in a selection of romantic crowd-pleasers and hidden gems that need more hype,” explained Priday. “Ultimately, we chose books that we like and think that other people will enjoy, too. It’s a unique collection of titles that we curated for the event that won’t be found elsewhere.”

In addition to the books, the fair will feature live music from Patrick Ayres and Crystal Brindle, as well as a live sculpture demonstration from Cheryl Metcalf, an artist based in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho.

Standard owner Dustin Posiak-Trider met Metcalf while in Coeur d’Alene visiting another artist who he represents.

“She’s really figuratively focused,” he said. “We decided to showcase her wonderful presence in public by having her come down for the weekend. There will be a big white curtain set up in the gallery, with a spotlight behind the model, so that it shows the silhouette in the background while Cheryl sculpts. The whole thing integrates well with the romance theme.”

A specialty Valentine’s Day cocktail created with fruit puree and champagne will further lend to the romantic theme of the evening.

Priday points out that for some, romance has been a comfort during “crazy times.”

“The thing that makes the romance genre so great is its diversity,” she said. “It’s often stigmatized, but there are so many other kinds of romance books. It’s a terrific genre because it gives its protagonists a lot of agency; women and men are allowed to be complete humans and have complex emotions. Anyone from any walk of life can find themselves represented in a romance. Plus, they’re just fun — reading about people experiencing joy and love in their lives is a beautiful thing.”

Standard Western Art + Drink and Off the Beaten Path have more plans to team up in the future for more book fairs; the next one will featured banned books with a speakeasy theme.

For Posiak-Trider, creating an interactive, community-focused space was the purpose of the gallery.

“Instead of just selling art to people visiting town, we wanted something with a little more staying power and we wanted to create a platform for people to share stories, share visual art, share fun nights together in a very organic way.”

IF YOU GO What: Beauty and the Books: A romance-themed book fair When: 5-8 p.m. Saturday, February 12 Where: Standard Western Art + Drink Book titles: “Tourist Attraction,” “Come as you are,“ ”Complete Works of Jane Austen,“ ”Anonymous Sex,“ ”Wuthering Heights,“ ”The second Bridgerton novel,“ ”Ice Planet Barbarians,“ “Neon Gods,” “Red, White, and Royal Blue,“ ”Attached,“ ”Heart Talk,“ ”Princess Bride“ and ”While We Were Dating.“

Sophie Dingle is a contributing writer for the Steamboat Pilot & Today. She can be reached through the editor.