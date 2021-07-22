Bestselling author Karin Slaughter to speak about latest thriller

Karin Slaughter will join Jackie Cooper for a livestreamed event from 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesday to discuss her latest thriller. (Courtesy photo)



The Bud Werner Memorial Library is teaming up with libraries across the country to bring a live event to Steamboat Springs, featuring New York Times bestselling author Karin Slaughter.

At 5 p.m. Tuesday, Slaughter will join author and film critic Jackie Cooper in a conversation about her latest thriller, “False Witness,” which was released last week. The event will be streamed on the library’s virtual Crowdcast platform.

Slaughter’s new novel is the story of up-and-coming defense attorney Leigh Collier, who has worked hard to build what appears to be a normal life after a childhood of secrets, betrayal and violence. When Leigh gets a phone call from one of her firm’s partners who wants her to come on board to defend a wealthy man accused of multiple counts of rape, she realizes that it’s no coincidence he specifically asked for her to represent him. She knows him, and he knows her — and he knows why she has spent her whole life hiding her past. Suddenly, Leigh has a lot to lose, and time is running out.

“This is a standalone thriller, so it’s a great introduction to a beloved and prolific author,” said Jennie Lay, adult programs coordinator at the library.

Slaughter, who is one of the world’s most acclaimed storytellers, has been published in 120 countries, selling more than 40 million copies across the globe.

She said she began writing thrillers because that was what she always loved to read.

“When I was trying to get published and become an author, it seemed like a natural fit to write what I loved to read,” she said.

Her 21 novels include the Grant County and Will Trent series, both of which are in development for television. Past standalone novels include the Edgar-nominated “Cop Town,” “Pretty Girls,” “The Good Daughter” and “Pieces of Her.”

“Some of the story ideas I have won’t fit with either of the series’ characters and their stories,” Slaughter said. “But it’s a lot of fun to do standalone novels, because I’m starting from scratch, building all new characters in a new setting.”

In addition to writing thrillers, Slaughter is the founder of the Save the Libraries project, a nonprofit organization that she started in 2008 during the economic downturn to support libraries and their programming. To date, the organization has given half a million dollars to libraries around the world.

“It’s my way of giving back to libraries,” Slaughter said. “The pandemic has taught us how important it is to have as many resources for kids as possible. That could be in the form of books and entertainment or libraries giving out laptops or providing free internet so that everyone, especially children, can be a part of the world and attached to the community.”

The talk Tuesday is part of a larger event called Celebrating Libraries, which Slaughter and Cooper are doing in conjunction with multiple libraries.

“This was an amazing opportunity to bring Karin to our community,” Lay said. “Bud Werner has teamed up with a handful of libraries around the country to bring Steamboat a live event with a mega-bestselling author who we wouldn’t typically have access to on a book tour. In addition to her engaging books, she is smart and funny and always really wonderful to listen to.”

Karin Slaughter's latest novel, "False Witness," was released last week and is available at Off the Beaten Path and the Bud Werner Memorial Library. (Courtesy image)



Sophie Dingle is a contributing writer for the Steamboat Pilot & Today. She can be reached through the editor.