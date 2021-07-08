Art in the Park returns to Steamboat this weekend

Art in the Park returns to West Lincoln Park in Steamboat Springs for its 48th outing. (File photo)



Art in the Park will return this weekend to West Lincoln Park in Steamboat Springs for its 48th year.

The two-day event takes place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Originally started in 1974 and held down the middle of Lincoln Avenue, Art in the Park has evolved from a small group of regional artists to what it is now: approximately 150 artists and vendors from across the nation, featuring a large variety of items for sale including metal sculptures, pottery, unique wood furniture, paintings, leather goods, jewelry, photography and much more.

After being canceled last summer due to COVID-19, Kim Keith, executive director of Steamboat Creates, the organization that hosts the event, said she is looking forward to restoring the kinship that was lost after last year’s cancellation.

Checking out the exhibits on display at the 2019 Art in the Park. (File photo)



“People are curious about how artisans work, what they are creating, and saying hello to the friends they have made from past years,” Keith said. “It brings the community together to appreciate and experience creativity in the making.”

Keith noted that no two Art in the Park events are the same, as new and returning artists always display their new, current work.

Ramon Valasquez will return to Art in the Park for his 10th year with his booth, Amigo Metal, which displays metal items in the form of desert creatures — lizards, kokopellis and hummingbirds to name a few — as well as a large selection of contemporary pieces and furniture, such as tables, chairs and benches.

If you go What: Art in the Park When: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday Where: West Lincoln Park, 1305 Lincoln Ave. Tickets: Entry is free; donations can be made at the front entry

“I’m looking forward to meeting new customers who are interested in my pieces — to talk to them and tell them how I make them and to see and welcome our repeat customers,” he said.

Many new vendors will join returning favorites, and food trucks like Skull Creek Greek, Fais Do-Do and Kona Ice will be on site as well.

The event’s planner Jennifer Grathwohl said the biggest difference this year is that the food and beverage vendors as well as entertainment will be moved across the bridge to the Steamboat Creates’ parking lot in front of the Depot Art Center, creating an easily accessible food court.

Additionally, the visiting Frida Kahlo exhibit will be on display inside the Depot Art Center, which Grathwohl said visitors should not miss.

Whether you go for the food or the art, Grathwohl said there is truly something there for everyone.

“I have attended Art in the Park annually since our family moved here five years ago, and it’s one of my favorite local events,” she said. “I think the event is a celebration of art that is presented in a fun and accessible way for our community. Attendees of all ages interact with artists from around the country — watching, learning, listening and appreciating different types of art. I personally have always left the event feeling inspired by other’s expression of creativity.”

Sophie Dingle is a contributing writer for the Steamboat Pilot & Today. She can be reached through the editor.