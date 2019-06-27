5 local artists host mega studio sale

“Indigo Bear,” by Pat Walsh, oil on canvas.

by Pat Walsh

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Painter, photographer and printmaker Pat Walsh and artist Susan Schiesser met 20 years ago as volunteers hanging the summer art show at the Depot Arts Center, and they quickly became friends and co-workers.

They served with the Steamboat Springs Arts Council, now Steamboat Creates, taught art classes and hung their work in several local galleries. Walsh joined Schiesser’s Copper Ridge studio space in 2008, and over the next decade, they brought three more Steamboat Springs artists into the workspace: painter/printmaker Maggie Smith, painter/art professor Dawn Wilde and most recently graphite/charcoal artist Sandi Poltorak.

“We all have different art styles and interests, but at the same time, we’re able to share our work and get suggestions — we do a lot of talking about how pieces work — and we help each other out whenever we’re stuck with a piece,” Walsh said. “We’re interested in each others’ personal successes as artists.”

This fall, Walsh will move back to the East Coast, but she plans to visit Steamboat Springs frequently and maintain her studio space with her four studiomates. But ahead of the move and to finish up spring organization, all five artists are decluttering their space and revisiting works that they would like to send out into the world, Walsh said.

“It’s amazing what you can accumulate in a space like that,” she chuckled.

This weekend, the artists host a studio sale, with original paintings, prints and art supplies, including surfaces, frames, ink, spray paint, gesso, varnish and furniture. The sale will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 29, and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, June 30, at 2570 Copper Ridge Drive.

“Chaos,” from the Hurricane Iniki Series, by Susan Schiesser, oil on canvas.

by Susan Schiesser

“Becoming: Yellow” by Dawn Wilde, oil on canvas.

Dawn Wilde

“Muse,” by Pat Walsh, charcoal and gauche on paper.

by Pat Walsh

