2022 Steamboat Free Summer Concerts lineup announced

After a shortened 2021 summer concert season, the Steamboat Free Summer Concerts are ready to get back into the swing of things with five free shows this summer.

The series will be celebrating its 30th anniversary season with visits from nationally renowned acts and tour veterans alike. Howelsen Hill will be a hot spot for live music with performances from The Devon Allman Project, reggae artist Jesse Royal and the funk rock band Big Something. Performances from Colorado favorite Sam Bush and up and coming soulful rocker Neal Francis round out the lineup for what should be a summer to remember.

Held at historic Howelsen Hill, the Steamboat Free Summer Concerts are a highlight of the summertime in the Yampa Valley for locals and visitors alike. Just a short walk over the Yampa River from downtown, Howelsen Hill is the oldest continuously operating ski area in North America and has been the stomping grounds of many past and future Olympians.

With the landing area of the alpine ski jumps as the backdrop to the stage, Howelsen Hill offers the perfect mountain setting for Steamboat’s summer soundtrack. The scenic views of the Steamboat Ski Resort, the emerald green hills surrounding town and breathtaking sunsets all create an outdoor music experience like no other that keeps musicians and fans coming back for more every year.

The season kicks off with Grammy nominated and internationally acclaimed singer/songwriter Jesse Royal. Hailing from Kingston Jamaica, Royal brings a smooth reggae style with a “message of hope, strength, love and consciousness” to all his shows.

A few weeks later Big Something will take the stage with a signature high-energy, funk-rock show that has been a staple of the biggest music festivals for years. This eclectic North Carolina band uses elements of rock, pop and funk to take listeners on a journey through a variety of musical styles. July is closed out with longtime Colorado favorite Sam Bush. One of the original innovators of progressive bluegrass, his upbeat and passionate style perfectly matches the energy of summertime in the Rockies.

Just a week later the free-spirited keyboardist/singer Neal Francis will bring his soulful style to Howelsen Hill. This Chicago native has experienced a breakout over the last year with two songs charting on the Billboard Adult Alternative Airplay Chart and a performance on CBS Saturday Morning’s Saturday Sessions.

The summer season will finish up with a Labor Day weekend performance from The Devon Allman Project. Son of the legendary Greg Allman, Devon Allman has toured the world with his six piece band playing a mix of original music and Allman Brothers classics. Their bluesy style of rock will surely get the crowd moving as we close out another great concert season in Steamboat Springs.

2022 Steamboat Free Summer Concerts lineup June 24 – Jesse Royal July 15 – Big Something July 29 – Sam Bush Aug 5 – Neal Francis Sept 4 – The Devon Allman Project

The Steamboat Free Summer Concerts began in 1993 as a small concert series with just a few hundred people gathering on the lawn of the Routt County Courthouse. Started by a small record shop owner and friends, the concerts were a great way for locals to celebrate the summertime and enjoy live outdoor music. From it’s humble beginnings, the series has grown into a major event featuring five concerts each year with an average attendance of 3,500-7,000 people at each show.

Steamboat Free Summer Concerts is a non-profit and is supported entirely by donations and beer sales at the show. Please Like, Share and Donate at https://keepinitfree.com/donate/ to help keep the music going!