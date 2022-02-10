Steamboat duo announces second season of travel show

Mike Kinnecom and Deb Curd-Kinnecom pose for a photo while wrestling an alligator at an alligator farm in the first season of their show Love4Travel. The couple, formerly of Steamboat Springs, has renewed their series for a second season.

Courtesy photo

Longtime Steamboat locals Mike Kinnecom and Deb Curd-Kinnecom have packed their bags and moved out of town; but you can still see them — on TV. The second season of their show Love4Travel will air in March on Fast TV Network.

In the meantime, viewers can catch up on season one, which follows the duo as they travel around Colorado and through parts of Utah, Arizona, and even Cozumel, Mexico. The third episode in the season was shot locally in Steamboat.

It was during a much-anticipated Amtrak trip from Denver to Reno in 2020 of which the pair decided to shoot footage with their cell phone, which they planned to upload to a YouTube channel. But when they scored a lengthy interview with one of the train’s conductors, Deb, who used to produce the local show Discover Steamboat, felt there was something more to their footage. So she brought it to her longtime friend and fellow Steamboat local, Rob Wagner, Chief Operating Officer of Fast TV Network. It was then that Love4Travel became a reality.

The five episodes of season one aired over the course of a year and received nearly 12 million views, with the Steamboat episode seeing the highest viewership, at over 4 million views.

What makes it different from other travel shows, said Mike, is that he and Deb try to interview as many locals as possible.

“We usually end up stumbling on a local who is amazing and we add them to the show,” he said. “They provide that unique information that you don’t get when you’re arriving in a new town unless you start asking questions.”

Mike Kinnecom and Deb Curd-Kinnecom take a photo along the Pacific Coast Highway while filming their show Love4Travel. The couple, formerly of Steamboat Springs, renewed their series for a second season.

Courtesy photo

The husband-and-wife team film all their own footage themselves, using their iPhones, a Go Pro and a drone.

“We try to make it very transparent that Mike and Deb are shooting this themselves, with their cell phones and devices that anyone can buy,” Wagner said. “I think that’s a big draw of the show – the other is their attitude. It’s all about fun and discovery.”

When choosing locations, they try to find an unusual adventure experience that pushes their comfort levels. For example, on one episode, they zip line across the Royal Gorge.

“I screamed for three and a half minutes straight,” Deb said.

Other adventures include visiting an alligator farm and wrestling with alligators, and careening around the curves of the Pacific Coast Highway in their new RV.

“Driving the Pacific Coast Highway was nail-biting in an RV,” Deb said. “That was probably my most memorable experience. I was sitting in the passenger side, looking down a cliff. It was thrilling, fascinating and terrifying all at the same time. I was leaning toward the center of the RV thinking that would make a difference!”

Season two will begin with the couple selling their Steamboat home and relocating to their Mesa, Arizona, house. It follows them as they purchase an RV and take their maiden voyage. And beyond season two, their plans include “a lot more travel,” they say.

“Doing the show takes traveling to a whole different level of experience,” Deb said. “You know you’re going to be sharing this with other people and your eyes are wide open looking in every direction, thinking about what people would like to see or experience through us. We’re always looking for what is out of the ordinary.”

Viewers can watch Love4Travel via Fast TV Network which recently became available on Roku and Amazon Fire TV as well as online, on their website FastTVNetwork.com.

Sophie Dingle is a contributing writer for the Steamboat Pilot & Today. She can be reached through the editor.