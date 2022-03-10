Q&A with Buffalo Commons guitarist Tyree Woods

Buffalo Commons opened the Schmiggity's Presents Snow Bowl Music fest last summer.

Courtesy photo / Pat Waters

This Saturday’s iteration of the Bud Light Rocks the Boat free concert series features local band Buffalo Commons. Explore Steamboat caught up with lead singer and guitarist Tyree Woods to chat about the band’s recent stint at WinterWonderGrass, hear about the new album and find out about what he’s most looking forward to this year.

Explore Steamboat: Let’s talk WinterWonderGrass, which was so awesome – what was it like for you guys?

Tyree Woods: It was incredible. It was better than I could have imagined. The people and the crowds really show up for us and their energy was high, and in return, our energy was high. We did some jamming but stayed pretty tight and it was unreal. Being a hometown band there was so cool.

ES: Aside from WinterWonderGrass, you guys were recently in Denver at Meow Wolf, opening for Yonder Mountain String Band. It seems like you’re branching out and getting out of Steamboat a little bit.

TW: Yeah, we talked with our producer the other day and he was asking us what we want to do. Our plan has always been the same: to play the best music that we can. We’ve done that locally, and now we’re starting to spread our territory out and go to other places. We go to every gig with humility and a good attitude and we give it all we’ve got whether there are 10 people there or 500. But we’re starting to put ourselves out there more and it’s really starting to work. We’re doing more shows across Colorado, and people are noticing that.

Tyree Woods and his band Buffalo Commons are working on an album while touring the country.

John F. Russell / Steamboat Pilot & Today

ES: What are your future travel plans?

TW: We’re doing the IMBA (World of Bluegrass) in Raleigh and then we’ll stay out there for a week and play some other shows. We had a good time in Montana and Wyoming with Yonder Mountain String Band, so we’ll go back there too. But I’m most excited for the stuff I don’t know about yet.

ES: And you’re also in the process of recording an album.

TW: Yes, it’s in the planning stages right now, and our recording time is at the end of next month. We’ll record in Fort Collins, and right now we’re just having meetings with our producer and going over the songs so that when we do get into the studio, we’re ready to go.

ES: A lot of your fans have been waiting for an album for a long time. What’s it like to finally do it?

TW: We were planning on doing it earlier and then COVID hit, and we ran with that excuse for a while, but honestly, I don’t think we were totally ready actually. I’ve been hard on myself because bands who started after us already have an album out. But really, as a creator of the songs, I feel like I need to get it out there and share the music. I believe in the songs more than I believe in myself.

ES: What’s one thing you’re looking forward to this year?

TW: So much, it’s hard to say — probably rafting with my bandmates and friends and enjoying some time on the river.

If you go What: Bud Light Rocks the Boat Free Concert Series presents Buffalo Commons When: Saturday, March 12 from 3:30-4:30 p.m. Where: Steamboat Ski Resort Cost: Free

Sophie Dingle is a contributing writer for the Steamboat Pilot & Today. She can be reached through the editor.