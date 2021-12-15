 Photos: Nutcracker rings in holiday season | SteamboatToday.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Photos: Nutcracker rings in holiday season

News News |

John F. Russell
  

Gabe Gray pushes Ocean Brown in a sleigh while rehearsing a scene from Elevation Dance Studio's production of “The Nutcracker.” Shows will be at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 16, 7 p.m. Dec. 17 and Dec. 18, and at 1 p.m. Dec. 18 at the Steamboat Springs High School auditorium. Doors open 30 minutes prior to the performances, and while tickets are going quickly, some are still available at ElevationDanceStudio.com/events/2021-nutcracker.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Dancer Will Cowman is joined by performers, from left, Mattie Welch, Finley Clemmons, Jacey Larock and Brie Scoppa during a number in Elevation Dance Studio's production of “The Nutcracker.”
Madison Mohn dances during a rehearsal for “The Nutcracker” on Tuesday evening.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Dancer Beira Lawrence rehearses a scene for Elevation Dance Studio's presentation of “The Nutcracker.” She was joined by Kinsley Meland (in red and white dress) and Gabe Gray (in blue cape). Elevation will host shows at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 16, at 7 p.m. Dec. 17 and Dec. 18, and at 1 p.m. Dec. 18.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Dancer Ocean Brown steps into the spotlight as she portrays Clara during a dress rehearsal for Elevation Dance Studio's “The Nutcracker.”
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Gabe Gray lifts Ocean Brown as the dancers rehearse for Elevation Dance Studio's presentation of “The Nutcracker.” The shows will take place at the Steamboat Springs High School auditorium. Tickets are going quickly, but some are still available at ElevationDanceStudio.com/events/2021-nutcracker.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Dancers Gabe Gray, Skylar Montgomery, Tori Coxon and Kaylen Fix (seated) rehearse a performance for Elevation Dance Studio's “The Nutcracker.”
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today.
Dancer Ocean Brown steps into the spotlight as she protrays Clara during a dress rehearsal for Elevation Dance Studio's presentation of “The Nutcracker.”
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Dancer Gabe Gray, center, rehearses a scene with fellow cast members, from left, Finley Clemmons, Mattie Welch, Macy McElhany Carsen Kortas, Beira Lawrence and Sarah Cherry.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Dancers Asher Komor and Ocean Brown rehearse “The Nutcracker.”
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

To reach John F. Russell, call 970-871-4209, email jrussell@SteamboatPilot.com or follow him on Twitter @Framp1966.

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.

 
Entertainment
See more