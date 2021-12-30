Live music dominates scene for New Year’s Eve in Steamboat Springs

Each year, Steamboat Resort celebrates New Year's Eve with a torchlight parade and fireworks show. The event starts at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday and is one of many festivities to ring in the New Year in Steamboat.

A busy lineup awaits New Year’s Eve in Steamboat Springs, with a full slate of live music, champagne toasts and a torchlight parade at Steamobat Resort to celebrate the coming of 2022.

Unfortunately, some venues have had to pull back due to rising COVID cases. On social media, the Snow Bowl Steamboat informed patrons that out of “an abundance of love” for the community, their staff and customers, the establishment would close for the holiday weekend.

“It wasn’t an easy decision, but we are confident that it is the right decision,” Snow Bowl wrote in the announcement.

Also, Goodhart’s Dancin had planned to offer free dance lessons for New Year’s Eve. However, recent surges in COVID-19 infection rates, along with the close contact that comes with ballroom dancing, led event organizers to hit pause on the dancing lessons and celebration.

But do not fret, because options still abound, and parties are aplenty across the Yampa Valley. Here’s a quick roundup for a few ideas for New Year’s Eve.

At the resort

Steamboat Resort will kick off festivities at 5:30 p.m. with a Light Up Snow Cat parade, featuring Steamboat Snow Sports instructors performing synchronized skiing, illuminated only by the light of torches.

At the conclusion of the parade, fireworks will light up the sky over the resort to ring in 2022. Immediately after the fireworks, night skiing will open at approximately 6 p.m.

Pat Waters, a local musician and owner of Schmiggity's Live Music & Dance Bar, is looking forward to Constant Change for the New Year’s Eve show.

Dance party

Most live music kicks off at about 9 p.m. Schmiggity’s Live Music & Dance Bar will host Steamboat dance party band Constant Change, featuring original Loose Change members Trevor Guire and Mark Walker. They will be joined by Willie Samuelson and Pat Waters, as the group plays country favorites and classic rock hits. Ticket includes a champagne toast at midnight. Tickets are $25. Schmiggity’s is located at 821 Lincoln Ave.

Out of this world

At Steamboat Whiskey Co., 2022 isn’t far out enough, because the bar has a cosmic New Year’s Eve party planned. For the event, local musician Trevor Potter will perform with his band, along with a champagne toast at midnight, desserts and party favors for guests.

If that’s not enough, partygoers are encouraged to dress in their best space-age outfit or most blingiest attire. Also, memories will be made and kept with a photo booth available. There is a $20 cover. Steamboat Whiskey Co. is located at 1103 Lincoln Ave.

Stephany Traylor opened Dusky Grouse Coffee in the Mid-Valley Shopping Center. The coffee shop will host an alcohol-free New Year’s Eve celebration this year.

Best Foot Forward

Dusky Grouse Coffee will host One Foot Forward into 2022, an alcohol-free New Year’s Eve Celebration from 5- 9 p.m. at 1585 Mid Valley Drive, Suite 4, in Steamboat and celebrate Chelsie Maylynn’s new album, “Thoughts and Prayers.”

All tips will be donated to Yampa Valley Pride. This event is in support of those in recovery, who are sober-curious or who are looking for a change in perspective. The event will require masks.

Other options

For a few other ideas, the Corner Slice, located at 635 Lincoln Ave., is welcoming the crowd to sign along with live music from Jake Gasau and the crew. The cost to attend is free.

Cal Cramer and Jeremiah Riko Trio will play at the press with a champagne toast at midnight included with ticket purchase. There is a $10 cover. The press is located at 1009 Lincoln Ave.

In Hayden, local 17-year-old singer-songwriter Adia Clark Lay is scheduled to perform a free concert of her own originals and some popular favorites from 8-10 p.m. at Yampa Valley Brewing Co., 200 N. Walnut St. in Hayden.

After taking the stage on New Year’s Eve 2019, Buffalo Commons is back for a can’t-miss NYE show at the Old Town Pub & Restaurant, located at 600 Lincoln Ave. Cost is $40 per person.

Another wallet-friendly option would be Chamberlin Birch’s free New Year’s Eve show at Aurum Food & Wine, located at 811 Yampa St. The duo is made up of singer-songwriters Jody Feeley and Brad Rasmussen, who showcase a unique style featuring tight harmonies and creative instrumentation.