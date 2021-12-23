Hangin’ with Jerry raises $2,800 for Routt County Search and Rescue

From left, Eric Einfeld, Justin Keys, Harry Sandler, Jay Bowman, Andrew Bisbee, Rob Day, Matt Lundy, John Williams and Bernie Tomassetti pose with a big $2,800 check for Routt County Search and Rescue from the Hangin' with Jerry party, a fundraiser put on by The Barley, ninesevenzero and Powder Tools to help the nonprofit rescue group.

Hangin' with Jerry/Courtesy Photo

The Barley, ninesevenzero and Powder Tools’ annual Hangin’ with Jerry party on Saturday, Dec. 18, raised $2,800 for Routt County Search and Rescue, according to party organizers.

On off-road vehicles, riding snowmobiles or by foot, the nonprofit group of volunteers responds to all kinds of emergency calls, ranging from rescuing badly injured recreationalists to giving someone who’s become disorientated directions back to their car.

RCSAR responds at any time of year, at all times of day and in any kind weather, free of charge. The majority of search and rescue’s funding comes from donations.

With raffles, a costume contest and more, Hangin’ with Jerry party organizers said the event got a nice boost from its sponsors and fun was had.

They dropped off a check with the search and rescue group this week.