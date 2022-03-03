Free concert series kicks off with Diggin Dirt

Diggin Dirt will kick off the Bud Light Rocks the Boat Free Concert Series at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, March 5 at Steamboat Resort.

Courtesy photo / Evan Wish Photography

This year’s iteration of the Bud Light Rocks the Boat Free Concert series kicks off with the Humboldt, California-based band Diggin Dirt.

The seven-piece funk band with a reputation for their high-energy performances will play on Saturday, March 5, beginning at 3:30 p.m. at the base of the mountain, providing a fun and eclectic end to the ski day. Steamboat Pilot & Today caught up with the band ahead of their show.

Explore Steamboat: How did the seven of you get together?

Diggin Dirt: We all came to the Humboldt area to go to Humboldt State University. Everyone became friends and we all started jamming together. The rest is history.

ES: How has your sound changed and evolved since you first started in 2011?

DD: We started off as a reggae band playing reggae-style songs, but as our audiences grew, we realized we had more fun playing funk music, and our audiences seem to agree.

ES: Tell us a little bit about what your live shows are like. What can we expect next weekend?

DD: We feed off of our audiences and they feed off of us — it’s a mutually gratifying exchange, and we always look forward to sharing that experience with our fans. Musically you can expect some high-energy funk vibes with twists and turns along the way. We definitely won’t let you sit down.

ES: Who are your biggest influences right now?

DD: James Brown, Lettuce, Vulfpeck, Sharon Jones, Motet and Phil Collins.

ES: Favorite place that you’ve played?

DD: Do future places count? Cause I’m thinking Steamboat Springs…

IF YOU GO What: Bud Light Rocks the Boat Free Concert series presents Diggin Dirt When: 3:30 p.m., Saturday, March 5 Where: Steamboat Ski Resort Cost: Free

Sophie Dingle is a contributing writer for the Steamboat Pilot & Today. She can be reached through the editor.