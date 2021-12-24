Ollie Dingle watches as Santa reads his letter at Discovery Learning Center on Wednesday, Dec. 22, in Steamboat Springs.

John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

The following letters to Santa were authored by children in Routt County.

Dear Santa,

I’ve been very good this year and for Christmas I would like:

• Pop the Pig

• Rock the Boat

• Clothes

• Paw Patrol Toy

If your elves have time, my sissy would also like a snowsuit.

———————–

Christmas List:

• Black ultra boost 4.0 DNA

• Tackle for fishing. Yozuris spinner fur

• Red right handed sliding mitt

• Wood bat

• Hunting tripod thingy for shooting https://www.amazon.com/dp/B006LZNOKG/ref=cm_sw_r_cp_api_glt_fabc_1TBVXASYAWKA9NY7T75J

• Hunter call of the wild PS4

• Outfits

• Baseball football cards

• Baseball AirPod Pro Case

• American flag fish fitted hat

• Crossbow cock

• Phone case red like last Christmas and screen protector

———————–

Dear Santa,

I want presents, fruit snacks, mac n’ cheese and I like Barbies.

Pretty please.

Love, Mia Grimes

———————–

Dear Santa,

I know I told you that I wanted a laptop for Christmas if I would like a Oculous for Christmas.

Wyatt Brocker

———————–





Dear Santa,

I want please the dinosaurs eats cars.

How are you doing Santa? Happy Christmas Santa.

Love, Tobin

———————–

Dear Santa,

I only want 3 things for Christmas. One thing is a American Girl Doll kitchen. A Santa hat for my dog and the Babysitters Club Down and the Impossible 3. Can I thank you, thank you for my washing machine and for being a great person.

Love, Shealyn O’Connor

———————–

Dear Santa,

Merry Christmas. I miss you. May I please have an extra Beyblade so my mom can play with me and snow and clementines. 19,000,000 snow storms.

Thomas Ruby

———————–

Dear Santa,

Happy holidays! May I please have a Beyblade for my mom and a smasher car and a coloring book, The Last Kids on Earth even though I haven’t seen it.

Oliver R. age 8

———————–

Dear Santa,

I would love to have for Christmas

One pink trampoline, choo choo train, yo yo, playdoh toys, yellow skis, princess dress (sparkly)

Thank you for being an awesome Santa!

———————–





Dear Santa,

I was a very good girl. I hope you can bring me some presents! I wish for a gumball machine, squishmallow, little guitar and a picture of me and my sister. Thank you have a good Christmas.

Charlotte Kelly

———————–

Dear Santa,

Lego Garage w/car, new band aids, scooter, camp pad, sleeping bag, penguin onsie PJs, mermaid fin for Zap

Mom: Fireplace, Fixed Sink, Bedroom, corner shelving, Ramen noodles, Mtn necklace

Dad: Inline Fishing Real, camp chairs, boat engine, trailer

Riley

———————–

Dear Santa,

I want a nerf gun, legos, baby yoda and stuff for him. I’m doing good in school!!

Love, Brycen Grimes

———————–

To: Santa

From: Gus Keith

I want a Nintendo Switch at my mom’s house. A fast RC car at my dad’s house. Thank you for the bells last year.

———————–

Dear Santa,

Please bring me a teddy bear/stuffed animal.

———————–

Dear Santa,

Please bring me a horse.

———————–

Dear Santa,

I want a paw patrol bus with a roof.

Tarin

———————–

Dear Santa,

I want a rideable unicorn.

Annika

———————–

Dear Santa,

I was a very good girl. I hope you can bring me some presents. I wish for mermaid costume and dancing stuffie rainbow little guitar. Thank you!

P.S. I hope you have a great Christmas.

Sophie Kelly

———————–

Christmas List

1. Big Lego Set Harry Potter

2. Fluffy Bunny Key Chain

3. Land of Stories 2 and 3

4. One of Santa’s Sleigh Bells

5. A real picture of Santa/you

6. Real live puppy (I don’t care what mom and dad think because they will say NO)

7. Squishmallow

Thank you.

Mira

———————–

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year I hope you think so too. Please may I have a few things! Thank you! Pottery wheel, magic clay kit, make up kit, gumball machine maker, invention kit, jewelry kit, charm bracelet, diamond necklace, hair, gizmo watch, squishmallow narwhal, art kit.

Jazmine Cassidy

———————–

To Santa:

1. Squishmallow

2. Magic Eye book

3. Popit

4. Giant lego sets

5. Sloth Dark out cartons

6. Needoh

7. Lots of motel magic

8. Squishy

9. Wiener dog stuffy

10. Electric scooter

11. Slime

Josie

———————–

Dear Santa,

Can I have…

• Buccaneers Jersey

• Airpods

• Electric scooter

• Jellyfish and narwhal book

• Hoverboard

Simon

———————–

Dear Santa,

I hope I am on the nice list. If I am then I would like #1 a Santa stuffie, #2 I would also like a wig, #3 and dress, please and thank you and a poop emoji stuffie.

Stella

———————–

Dear Santa,

I hope I am on the nice list. If I am I would like #1 shera princess of power rebel princess guide #2 shera princess of power song of the sea witch #3 BFF bracelets for me Katie and Abby. Than you!

Blair

———————–

Dear Santa,

I haven’t gotten the best grades this year but I’m trying to improve them. For Christmas this year may I please have Shein clothes, pura vida bracelets – clay/flat beads, drunk elephant products, and finally I would be very happy with even just a few of these. Thank you Santa.

Love, Coral

———————–

Dear Santa,

Last trimester I almost failed two classes but thankfully I got two A’s and a B+. I really don’t want much because you already delivered like a billion, million presents. So all I’m asking for are… Drunk elephant products, Lululemon, AC/DC, Rolling Stone shirt, new phone, new phone case. That’s basically all I want except I also want my mom to be happy. She works so hard ever since my dad and mom got divorced and all I want is her to be happy.

Love, Coralie L

———————–

Dear Santa,

This year I have turned five and I really want Elsa shoes, a night light and candy.

Love, Margaux

———————–





Dear Santa,

I have been a pretty good girl, but I will do better. This year for Christmas I would like a baby doll that poops and food and diapers for her. Thank you! I will leave cookies, carrots and milk for you.

Love, Kalia

———————–





Dear Santa,

I have been very nice. Please bring me tool box, drill and screws, 7 pallets. Thank you.

Segar

———————–

Dear Santa Claus,

I want clothes, toys, CDs.

———————–

Dear Santa,

Please bring me a teddy bear. Thank you.

———————–

Dear Santa,

Hello! My name is Igby, I am 3 years old. This year I’ve been pretty good. The nicest thing I did this year is be nice, loving mommy, drinking water. I hope you, Mrs. Claus and the reindeer have been well! A few gifts I’m wishing for this Christmas are: Toys and Candy, ornaments and books. Have a safe trip on Christmas Eve!

Love, Igby

———————–

Dear Santa,

I have been very good and hope that you bring me a CD so I can play it for my friends.

Thank you, Jeff

———————–

Dear Santa,

I have been a good girl. I hope you have a Merry Christmas! Here is my wish list: earrings, purse pets, FurReal Friends Cat.

Love, Dolly Scott

———————–

Dear Santa,

Can I please have a Easy Rider and a back to the Future play model set please and a RC Snake please and a RC boat. Also a Xbox and an iPad like my dad also Descenders ad I am Fish and the game of Xbox steep. Thanks and a GoPro that has a waterproof case and a strap to put on my head and mini bands. Thanks!

Luis

———————–

Dear Santa,

Hello! My name is Opal, I am 6 years old This year I’ve ben pretty good. The nicest thing I did this year is help Igby. I hope you, Mrs. Claus and the reindeer have been well! A few gifts I’m wishing for this Christmas are: candy, toys, star. Have a safe trip on Christmas Eve!

Love, Opal D.

———————–

Dear Santa,

This year I’ve been extra good! Before I ask about my presents can I ask you a question? So how do you go down the chimney with such a big belly? This year I would like that HUGE doggy stuffie I saw at Fuzzywigs!!!!! I can’t have a real dog because we’re renting. And we can’t buy a house cause all the prices are too high.

All the best, Elizabeth Ashton

———————–

Dear Santa,

Please bring me a tool box with two ply wood pieces and a drill and a sander.

Thank you, Otis

———————–

My wish list:

Remote control motor boat, electric slot car race track sling shot, Spy X microgear set.

———————–





Dear Santa,

Could I please have a bluey camper, a tiger stuffie, and magna tiles? I promise to pick up toys, be nice to Landon and listen to mom, dad, and my teachers. Thank you!

Love, Mikayla “Mickey”

———————–

Dear Santa,

Could I please have a remote control monster truck, helicopter and velociraptor blue. I promise to clean up the living room, my bedroom and to be nice to mom, dad and baby. Thank you!

Love, Landon

———————–

Dear Santa,

I would like:

1.Teddy Bear

2.Purple pant

3.Markers & Crayons

4.Small snow shovel

Love, Ellie

———————–

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year please may you bring some presents. Thank you.

PJ mask set, Thomas and Friend super tower, transformers, Hotwheel car set, monster truck, PJ Masks deluxe battle HQ, Paw Patrol set all included, paw patrol unlimited city tower.

Rylo

———————–

To Santa:

Eden’s Christmas list

• Baby crib

• Snow clothes

• Baby stuff and clothes

• Clothes and socks

• Fidget set

• Bows

• Jewelry box

• Cross necklace

• Microphone

• Hair clips

• Gymnastics stuff

• Purse

• Vests

• Toy big play house age 4-9

• Vet set

• Baby nurse set

• Bathing suit

• Shoes

———————–

Ella’s Christmas List

• Cute fall sweaters

• Gold necklace/ not cross

• Sweatpants cute/gray/black/white

• Cowgirl Phone case/cow

• Track horse

• Shirts teenage girl/good vibe

• Workout outfit/sports bra/leggings

• Blacked ripped baggy jeans

• Maybe a phone just maybe / Apple watch

• Horse girl stuff

• Belt cowgirl

• Pura Vida Bracelet

• Anklet

• 2 Ear Pierces

• Airmax 270 White

• Turquoise rings

• Get acrylic nails at the Salon

———————–

Dear Santa Claus,

I hope you had a great year. What I would like for Christmas is:

• Joke book

• Barbie Camper

• Barbie parents Stacy & Ken

• Fairy Dolls

• Princess dolls

• New sketch book

• Markers

• Coloring book

• Piggy Bank

• 2 swords

• 2 bubble lab

• 2 gummy lamps

• Windchime

• Snow globes

• Pipe cleaners

• Beanie boo

• Dinosaur

• Transformers

———————–

Dear Santa,

I’ve been good most of the year. This is what I would like for Christmas: a bamboo snuggy, a lego set, a book that will help me not get scared of the dark, a fluffy squishy stuffy and loooooooooots of snow. See you next year.

Love, Mary

———————–

Dear Santa,

Glitter glue would make my heart sparkle. I would also like a fish. A live one. A goldfish.

Love, Westby

———————–

Dear Santa,

My name is Piper and Gramma is helping me write this letter. For Christmas could you please bring me some princess dresses and shoes. And if you have enough time, I’d also lilke some fairy outfits. I’ve grown out of the ones I have so were going to give them to a little friend named Noelle. Thank you and say hi to Mrs. Claus. We’re hoping to come see you again.

Love, Piper

———————–

Dear Santa,

My name is Maya and I am 11 years old. I am so excited for Christmas this year! This year I have been very nice. A few things I did that were nice are: give friends some gifts, love my family, take care of my puppy when my dad was gone. This year for Christmas I would like: bunk bed, aqua beads, glitzy globe. I can’t wait for you to visit me this year! I will leave out a snack for you and the reindeer!

Love, Maya Fox

———————–

Dear Santa,

Please can I have a rainbow Pegacorn.

Love, Hasel

———————–

Dear Santa,

My name is Lucy and I am 5 years old. This year I have been very nice. For Christmas please bring me: Shopkins, a big Repunzel or Arial doll, styling Barbie head, Play-doh, a new play kitchen, barbie doll hose, smaller barbie camper, gingerbread house, barbie store with carts and baskets.

———————–

Dear Santa,

What I want for Christmas is snow and a surprise. Thank you.

Hadley H.

———————–

Dear Santa,

I would like glitter girls doghouse & puppy playset, glitter girls convertible & Candice, glitter girls drive-thru window playset, Journey girls pet grooming play set.

Love, Emma

———————–

To: Santa

From: Jack W.

Like the previous few Christmas’ I will be spending Christmas in Colorado. If I get any gifts would you please deliver them to W284N3865 North Shore Court Pewaukee WI, 53072. I would love to have the Pokemon card booster boxes of Ancient Origins and Hidden Fates. Thank you!

———————–

Dear Santa,

I hope you have a great Christmas. This is Natalie talking and I really want a Barbie dream closet playset and a Barbie space Discovery Chelsea doll and a rocket ship themed playset. A Barbie Careers animal rescue doll and playset and Barbie big city big dreams dream room playset, and a pollypocket ice cream and school and a pollypocket butterfly playset. This year I will be in Steamboat and would like you to bring them to my house. Have a great Christmas.

Love, Natalie

———————–

Dear Santa,

I would like the lego ocean exploration ship.

———————–

Dear Santa,

Merry Christmas. I know that you are very busy during Christmas time, so I really appreciate it. I am very excited for our elf snowflake to come, she’s the best. Christmas is my favorite time of the year because it brings happiness and joy. Lots of people my age stop believing in Santa, but I never will stop believing. This year some of the things I would like is make up, Christmas décor, gift cards, cute slippers, a new phone case, new Nintendo games. Bust most of all I want my family to get what they want. We are going to be in Steamboat, Colorado for Christmas so would you be able to leave most of the presents at my house in Wisconsin and maybe 1 or 2 in Colorado? Also one more idea for a present would be drawing supplies. I am really into doodling and drawing right now, so some new fancy markers or sharpies that would be great. I hope you have a great Christmas.

Love, Madeline Grace Atols

———————–

Dear Santa,

May I please have an electric car race track and a faux bow.

Love, Ben

———————–

Dear Santa,

Merry Christmas! This Christmas I am in Colorado, could you bring a couple to Colorado and some to Wisconsin? I would like Pokemon trainer boxes, some fun Nintendo games and maybe some special controllers. I might also like some gift cards. I would also like maybe a pet snake. Thank you for delivering presents each year. See you at Christmas.

Evan Atols

———————–

Dear Santa,

How are you? My name is Mary Jane. I’ve been very good this year. May I please havev some Elsa dresses and shoes for Christmas? She’s my favorite. We’re hoping that it snows soon so Papa can teach us to ski. We’re going to come see you soon. Please say hello to Rudolph and Mrs. Claus. Thank you very much.

Love, Mary Jane

———————–

Dear Santa,

I would like a cozy pozy pod and a food truck kitchen.

Love, Maddie

———————–





Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like play mobil castle, pistol, remote control truck, big toy car, remote control plane, chunk of gold, pattern block set, giant tarantula, play mobile of camping and Christmas magical powers to turn into a cat and to run as fast as flash and have the magical powers of Elsa and to jump very high and to have flying powers and to turn invisible.

Tommy

———————–

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like an American Girl, a baby alive, a puppy school and lego doggy station.

Love, Alice

———————–

Dear Santa,

I’ve been good most of the year. This is what I would like for Christmas: a circuit, a matchbox maileg mouse, more film for my camera, some legos, a big stuffy, a rope bracelet and lots and lots and lots and lots of snow!

P.S. Merry Christmas

Good Luck, Klara

———————–

Dear Santa,

I want a Simba tattoo, a black motorcycle and a truck set for Christmas.

Thank you, Ben J.

———————–

Dear Santa,

I love you and I miss you! I want candy cane for Christmas and I want to give Santa a carrot or the reindeer and a cookie for you. And a goldfish please.

Love, Naomi

———————–









Dear Santa,

I am Mika B. I moved to Colorado. This is my list:

1. Big LOL dolls

2. Color wash animals

3. Color change mermaids

4. Hover board

Love, Mika B

———————–

Dear Santa,

I want a paint set, Barbie dream house, Barbie cooking set, erasable pens, Chelsea beds, pretty boots, craft scissors, a pink Alexa, Barbie food, Barbie presents, Barbie wrapping paper, pink alarm clock.

Love, Alice Miller

———————–

Dear Santa,

This year I want a Denver Broncos hat, a electric scooter, sweaters, Nintendo switch games, Harry Potter Hogwarts castle, Tech decks, mechanical pencils, tiger stuffie, extreme dot to dot, erasable gel pens, Diary of a Wimpy Kid the Big Shot.

From,

Logan Anderson

———————–

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like specs, 3D puzzles, Lipsmaker chapstick, Stranger Things action figures, Hdyroflask water bottle, blue flower dress, jumpers, Yoshi lego set, Pop Manga coloring book, fuzzy ankle boots, thin bracelet chains, croakies, cotton candy machine, alarm clock, watch and Pokemon cards.

Thank you, Willow C.

———————–

Dear Santa,

I really want a stuffed horse that is a boy please. That way I can add him to my horse family. There is a baby boy named Ding Dong and a baby girl named Beauty. The mom is Ms. Belle so that’s why I need a dad. And Can I have my very own make up and I want please a table and a mirror with make up please?

Love, Eilah H.

———————–

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year may I have a foot spa and make-up please.

Love, Josie