Deadline extended for 2022 Winter Carnival snow sculpture teams

Emma Hack works on Benson the Bear as part of her team's entry into the Winter Carnival’s 2021 Snow Sculpture contest. John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today archive



Steamboat Creates is still accepting applications from teams that would like to compete in the snow sculpture contest at the 2022 Winter Carnival.

People are welcome to assemble a team of five and submit a design by Jan. 31. Student and community adult teams also are welcome to submit a design for the competition.

The Winter Carnival’s theme this year is “Where Legends are Made,” and prizes will be awarded to the best student and community snow sculpture teams.

Snow packing is slated for Feb. 9, and the sculpting will be Feb. 10. Snow sculptures will line Lincoln Avenue and be on display through weekend street events.

For more, email sylvie@steamboatcreates.org or go to SteamboatCreates.org/winter-carnival-snow-sculptures-2.